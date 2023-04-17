90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Latest Update On Kris And Jeymi Has Me Suspecting There's More To The Story

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way "The Tongue Has No Bone, but It Cuts Deep." Read at your own risk!

Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera seemed like a couple to watch from the beginning of Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, as they married not long after meeting in person for the first time, and almost immediately faced turmoil. Following the latest argument over webcam between the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff couple, I can't help but think there's more to the story that viewers haven't been made aware of.

The latest episode picked up with Kris back in America, after she'd originally voiced a need to return to Alabama to testify in a court case over a stolen motorcycle. Kris explained in her confessional that it was only intended to be a short stay, but that she decided to remain in her home state for work purposes, as a means to help support Jeymi back at their Colombian home, as well as to secure proper narcolepsy medication.

When Jeymi appeared on the webcam call, she wasn't happy to see Kris, and it was revealed this was apparently the first time they'd spoken on camera in a month; it was said they've had little contact with one another overall since Kris returned to Alabama. The latter was quick to get loud while defending herself, telling Jeymi she wasn't able to answer every phone call due to work, and said Jeymi's negative attitude was proof that she wasn't appreciative of what Kris was sacrificing for their betterment. When Jeymi said she'd rather feel connected to her wife than have the money, Kris abruptly left the call.

Kris did explain that she was unable to work for a period of time while in Colombia, meaning they didn't have any solid means of income since Jeymi wasn't currently employed. But that while back in Alabama, she'd been essentially doing a host of odd jobs and menial duties such as yard work and painting houses for money, which technically feels like the kind of non-contracted work she could also be doing in Colombia if she really wanted to.

And while Jeymi and Kris appear to have spoken on the phone during that phase, despite some calls going unanswered, it does seem specifically strange that the 90 Day Fiancé couple had only spoken on webcam once during that entire month. With Jeymi being unemployed, and no time difference between Colombia and Alabama, one would think it'd be easy enough for Kris to find enough time to answer the phone, since her pick-up gigs don't require 24/7 attention.

Kris' constant deflection and odd answers have me thinking that there's more to their story that hasn't come to light yet, and that 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is deliberately holding off some key information that would add contextual sense to all of this. Is it possible that Kris realized she didn't want a life in Colombia, and/or that her marriage to Jeymi was a mistake, but doesn't know how to address the issue head on?

It seems like one of the two may feel just such a way eventually, as they aren't currently together based on social media posts. One can never be too sure of what's "real" or not when it comes to 90 Day Fiancé cast members posting on social media, so we may just need to wait and see what happens in upcoming episodes for more definitive answers. Hopefully, Kris' true reasons for avoiding Jeymi and Colombia will become clear in the coming weeks, and it'll be more than just busy schedules to blame for their lack of communication.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those that miss the episode can always check out 90 Day Fiancé on streaming via Discovery+. This is certainly a season folks want to stay current on, as there's some big drama happening each week.