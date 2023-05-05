90 Day Fiancé's Jen Boecher Slammed Rishi's Family After Fan Response To Latest Episode, And He Responded

Jen Boecher's plan to expose her engagement to Rishi Singh's parents went through as she planned, but it's safe to say it didn't have the desired effect. 90 Day Fiancé fans might have seen his parents' lukewarm reception to the news coming from a mile away, given Jen's plan was not great. However, what they might not have seen coming was her response to it all on Instagram, in which she tore into Rishi's family and prompted a response from her fiancé.

It appears that Jen caught some flak from fans who watched 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way recently. For those out of the know, the episode showed Jen, her friends, and a translator surprising Rishi's family with the news of their engagement. She posted a video on Instagram after, and fans didn't really approve of how she handled the situation. After that, she acknowledged she could understand why many felt she was disrespectful and overstepped. She then added that she felt there are some things fans should know about Rishi's family and said the following:

Let me tell you this about the family...First of all, one of the criteria [they have for a wife]...the girl must not be dark-skinned. So, he can't marry a dark-skinned girl. She must not be short, and she must be educated. So, all you people who think this family is so great? They don't want a dark-skinned daughter-in-law.

Jen is apparently tired of fans painting Rishi's family in a positive light throughout all of this ongoing drama, and she decided to air out a bit of their dirty laundry. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way did not highlight his parents' views on what his wife should look like, and while Jen didn't call them out outright, it seems there's a heavy implication in what she's saying by them allegedly being against a "dark-skinned" wife.

Jen and Rishi have had a few red flags presented in their relationship so far, and yet earlier this year, Jen's social media implied they were still together despite this. However, her latest post makes me hesitate, as Jen went on to describe the way Rishi's uncle referred to his mentally disabled brother:

But what really broke my heart...Rishi's brother is intellectually impaired...His uncle called him worthless. Useless! I'm sorry, you want Rishi to do the chores around the house because your other nephew is useless? Honestly? How dare he...I mean, to me, that's not ok. So please think about what you are saying about how I'm so wrong to go over there and blow stuff up. There are things that haven't come out that I think if people knew, they would think a whole lot differently.

Jen didn't spend a ton of time addressing and justifying her own actions with her friends in the episode. Instead, she decided to reveal some unsavory things about Rishi's family. It's possible this happened because his parents later revealed they were against his engagement to Jen and more or less forbade the union after she'd left. Overall, It seems like she's getting harsher comments than when she first was criticized for looking high all the time.

Rishi popped up in Jen's comments and, perhaps surprisingly, showed support for Jen. He didn't have anything to say in regard to the comments that she made about his family, but he did feel apologetic that Jen was so worked up, posting:

Shame on me because of me you have tears in your eyes 😔😓😓😓😢😢

Rishi is upset, and on some level, he does need to shoulder some blame for the situation. Had he been upfront with his parents about his relationship with Jen from the very start, this might not have escalated to the point that it did.

While we can't assume much about Jen's current relationship with Rishi's family, this video doesn't make it seem like things are better. As you can see in the video below, she's clearly upset:

While Jen might be shocked at Rishi's parents' reaction to their engagement, it's fair to say that 90 Day Fiancé fans aren't. Longtime viewers have gotten seasons of education on a situation similar to Rishi and Jen's via Jenny Slatton and Sumit Singh. Jenny and Sumit are now married and celebrated ten years since her first visit to India, but they've lived together without the blessing of Sumit's parents. It seems like Rishi and Jen may never get the same, and now we have to wonder if he's ok with making that sacrifice for his fiancé.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. After hearing Jen's recent comments about Rishi's family, I'll be curious to see how they're portrayed in upcoming episodes, and if Jen feels the show is unfairly representing her.