90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Ended Happily Ever After's Season 7 Tell-All With A Shocking Claim, But Was It Legit?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 episode "Tell All: No Limits Part 4."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 finally drew to a close with the final episode of its extended four-part tell-all special, but not before dropping a big-if-true bombshell on the audience. Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi really had their marriage tested throughout the season, to the point that Angela made a bold statement about their future, or lack thereof, in the closing moments of the tell-all's final episode. But fans will likely be wondering whether she was 100% serious about divorcing Michael, or if that was just her emotions getting the better of her in the moment.

For those who didn't stick around for the ending scene, the producers caught up with Angela before she left in order to get her thoughts on how she was feeling after everything that went down. Angela, who was surprisingly calm considering some of her wilder tell-all moments, explained that she was unsure of where she stood with Michael after learning the details of his romantic exchanges online with another American woman whenever she was in Nigeria. Angela then addressed the status of their marriage, and while she'd claimed in earlier episodes that she'd be staying with Michael despite the transgressions, she seemingly changed her tune in the end, saying:

Right now, divorce is definitely on the table. So, I'm definitely going to file. That doesn't mean I'm going to sign.

Angela Deem made no promises about actually divorcing Michael, even though she had noted that she intended to file some paperwork just in case. Presumably, this move would give Angela the option to get the ball rolling on divorce proceedings faster, in the event of finding out more about Michael being unfaithful following the tell-all, or other details that would further erode their bond. It's also possible she want to have court papers on record as a way of putting Michael on notice that she's reached a legitimate breaking point, and that she won't tolerate any shenanigans from him from now on.

Thanks to Libby Castravet's pregnancy, fans have sussed out that the tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 was likely filmed in September 2022. And while Angela might have been truly heated at the time, and was set on filing for divorce, a fan uploaded a photo just two months later of her and Michael at a grocery store together in Nigeria, making it appear as if they're still in the throes of coupledom.

Angela and Michael were happily smiling at the fan with the camera. And while it's possible that they were putting on airs for the 90 Day Fiancé fan who would have been oblivious to their marital troubles that played out during the Happily Ever After? season, I'd wager that this is a sign that things were going well for them at the time.

To say a 90 Day Fiancé couple is doing well in November says nothing for January, though. So far, no indication online point to Angela actually filing for divorce against Michael, and Angela's home state of Georgia does legally allow public individuals to request that information should they be looking for it. If any paperwork came into existence three or four months ago, I'd be surprised if the fanbase

that news didn't find its way out as soon as it happened. I can't say with certainty what Angela did, but I think that she might've ultimately passed on filing for divorce. As mentioned, that really doesn't really speak to their relationship at present, but things seemed ok months after the tell-all bombshells. We might just have to wait for the next spinoff they appear on for more!

