90 Day Fiancé: Amid Angela And Michael's Drama Over Instagram, Social Media Provided A Seemingly Positive Update For The Couple

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Isn’t She Lovely.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 has really turned into the Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi show after her surprise trip to Nigeria. Despite Angela’s own online transgressions , she was angry enough about Michael having his own Instagram page that she attacked his car and nearly left Nigeria without actually talking to him. Luckily, cooler heads prevailed, and Michael actually deleted his social media account. And if 90 Day Fiancé fans are wondering if that helped thwart any rumored movement towards a divorce, a supposedly recent photo that popped up online provided what appears to be a positive update for the couple.

Rumors ahead of this season stated that Michael and Angela were no longer romantically involved , and there were even claims that Michael was living in America without her. The latest update seems to combat that idea, as a Nigerian fan of 90 Day Fiancé posted a photo on Twitter of Angela and Michael together in a supermarket.

Lmao I can’t believe I was star struck 😂 pic.twitter.com/P8ud69tfHVNovember 11, 2022 See more

An additional tweet from the person who posted mentioned that the picture was taken in Lagos, Nigeria, which is certainly interesting, given what’s going on in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7. Even with the latest episode showing that things are going better between them, the goal was always for Michael to come to America on his spousal visa, and Angela’s attorney said his approval wasn’t that far off. So why would they currently be out shopping in Lagos?

One possibility is that Michael’s visa didn’t go through after all. Or that it did, and they’d merely made the trip back to Nigeria to see his family. After all, the events of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 were filmed long before the present day, so a lot of things could’ve happened between the latest episode and this picture. Beyond divorce rumors, that is. To that end, it’s possible that everything previously reported could still be true in some capacity, and that Michael and Angela are now in a better place while in Nigeria for whatever reason. It's hard to know without those from the show being able to speak about things publicly.

The only thing we really know is that while Angela and Michael may be on better terms after he'd deleted his Instagram account, they still have a lot of work to do as a couple. Michael could certainly stand to be a little less rude in conversations with his wife, and Angela doesn't have as much room to judge Michael while carrying on with her ex-stripper friend Billy . There’s obviously still a lot of ironing out to do, but if this recent photo is any indication, it seems like Michael and Angela might just come out of the other side of it stronger than before. And let's all just strongly assume they weren't standing near diapers for any particular reasons.