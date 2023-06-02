90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda Reveals How Far She Goes On OnlyFans Ahead Of TLC Return With Gino

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 is coming up, and we're seeing the return of some familiar faces. Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo will return alongside a new cast, but with some changes from when we last saw them. What little we've seen so far confirmed the 90 Day Fiancé couple's relationship is just as fiery as ever, though Jasmine has found herself in a new line of work as an OnlyFans content creator.

Yes, Jasmine is the latest cast member of 90 Day Fiancé that's on OnlyFans, but she has boundaries. The star talked about it and the misconceptions that people have about the platform in assuming it's strictly adult content in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Jasmine explained how while her content is provocative, she does have boundaries in place that she's cleared with Gino:

There might be a misconception about OnlyFans, you know, I am guilty myself because in the past I look at this site just as, you know, pornography... But actually, you as a content creator, you decide how how far you want to go. I'm just there, I don't know, modeling lingerie, being just sexy, being, you know, provocative, but Gino knows there are certain things that I cannot cross the line, for example, no nudity. We agree as a couple there's not going to be any nudity, maybe some transparent stuff like insinuating, but .... you can actually not see at all. ... And it's not just because I'm dating Gino, it's just that I won't feel good about it.

Jasmine apparently does not post nudity on her OnlyFans account, though it is surprising to see her get into that line of work following her debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5. For those who don't remember or don't have a Max subscription to experience the story, Jasmine lost her job as a teacher when Gino's ex sent nudes of her to her employer. Gino was in hot water with Jasmine because he sent the photos to his ex.

While I'd imagine Jasmine and Gino still have their issues based on the trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6, I do see some progress in their relationship in Jasmine's quotes about OnlyFans. It seems like a major step for both of them to communicate boundaries in her having an OnlyFans account, though perhaps there are issues Gino has with it that we'll see as the season airs:

It will be interesting to see just how much things have changed for Jasmine and Gino or if some of their previous problems will resurface in this new season. For example, Jasmine was blindsided during the tell-all when she learned Gino had privately messaged other women that appeared on the show.

I don't know if Gino and Jasmine will make it down the aisle, but I do feel like 90 Day Fiancé fans will see some entertaining fights between them as the season progresses. I still think about the highlights of their major fight in their debut season and just how off the rails it went. Here's hoping that if Gino gets into it with Jasmine when he returns to Panama, he packed some spare hats again in the event she starts ripping them off his head.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 premieres on TLC on Sunday, June 4th at 8:00 p.m. ET. This spinoff is usually my personal favorite because of all the drama it delivers, so here's hoping it won't be a letdown.