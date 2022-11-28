Why 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 7 Has Me Questioning The Strength Of Jenny And Sumit's Marriage Moving Forward

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Stand By Me.” Read at your own risk!

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are finally married and, while it seemed like it could've been the start of something new for them on 90 Day Fiancé , it appears that some things never change. Jenny and Sumit may be married, but I’ve begun to question the strength of that bond as they continue to deal with the exact same things they did before tying the knot. Happily Ever After? Season 7 felt like it could be a turning point for the couple but, instead, it feels like it's only provided further evidence that these two might just have the worst 90 Day storyline in the franchise. Let’s dive in and talk about all the issues these two are still facing even after getting married.

Sumit Is Still Fighting For His Parents' Approval

Sumit knew that his decision to marry Jenny was against his parents' wishes, but he proceeded with his plans anyway. Now, he’s apparently shocked that his folks didn’t just throw up their hands and accept the union. With that, Sumit is currently fighting for their approval when it seems remarkably clear (likely to many 90 Day Fiancé fans) that isn’t happening.

Sumit just needs to decide if he wants a life with Jenny or his parents. And as most viewers probably know by now, Sumit's continued indecisiveness usually only results in more tension and stress for everyone involved. I get that he’d love an ideal scenario in which he has all of his loved ones in is orbit, but he made this bed and now has to lie in it rather than continually bring everyone together for a screaming match twice a season.

Jenny Is Upset That Sumit Wants A Job

90 Day Fiancé typically hasn't harped on the impact of Sumit and Jenny’s age difference, but this season definitely pointed out one massive drawback in their relationship. Sumit's desire to go into business with his friend was a serious issue for Jenny, who couldn’t understand why he wasn’t content staying home with her all day.

The reality is that Sumit isn’t ready to enter a retired lifestyle in his thirties, as he wants to work and hang out with friends. This is a major sign that they’re both in different places in lives, and I’m not sure how either can get what they want without the other compromising or being upset.

Jenny And Sumit Disagree On Potentially Leaving India For The U.S.

Now that it seems more than clear that Sumit and Jenny will never win his parents' approval, Jenny has hinted she’d like to move back to the United States and take Sumit with her. Sumit, however, is apprehensive about leaving behind the life he's always known, despite the issues with his parents. Jenny, meanwhile, is all too eager to leave India and be closer to family that she knows will support her and her marriage. So if Sumit is unwilling to leave, will Jenny grow resentful that she’s missing out on time with her supporting family while trying to please him?

With all of these factors in mind, it's honestly hard to feel somewhat confident about the odds of this 90 Day couple staying together. There's always a possibility that they can work through things in time, of course. I personally find that unlikely and will continue to gauge the stability of their union.