90 Day Fiancé's Karine Staehle Provides Update On Child Custody Situation, Clearly Wants To Say More
Karine posted a brief update for followers.
Karine Staehle and her ex-husband Paul haven’t been involved in 90 Day Fiancé for a while, but they’ve stayed in the headlines over the years thanks to a messy split, which led to both losing custody of their two sons. Now, Karine has shared an update regarding her situation where the boys are concerned, but clearly would wish to share more about the latest news in her life.
Karine hasn’t said much at all in regards to her children after Paul surrendered his son Pierre in the aftermath of kidnapping allegations. But she has now spoken up in brief about what’s going on in her life, sharing a video with Pierre and Ethan on Instagram, and explaining where things stand with them at the moment. In her words, from the post's caption:
It sounds like Karine is unable to elaborate on what she’s going through specifically, which is similar to messages she’s sent in the past. With that said, we do know that neither Karine or Paul has total custody of their sons, but are working to get them back.
The exact reason for Pierre and Ethan’s removal is unknown, though it’s no secret Paul and Karine shared some troubling details about their relationship online when they were together. For instance, Paul reported that Karine tried to kill him by putting glass in his food, while Karine filed a police report claiming abuse and sexual assault. The couple were originally headed to court for a custody dispute not long after airing out those accusations, but the charges were unexpectedly dropped, leading to reconcile for a short while.
With so little out there about Paul and Karine as of late, it’s unclear whether or not either of them is in a position to regain permanent custody of Pierre and Ethan anytime soon. Karine’s visitation rights possibly indicate she’s on the road to that eventuality happening, though that’s just speculation. In either case, it seems like she’s happy to see them in this video that shows them playing together:
A post shared by Karine Staehle (@staehlekarine) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
As for whether or not 90 Day Fiancé viewers will ever see Paul or Karine again on a spinoff, the odds of it happening feel slim. Paul and Karine weren’t invited to the tell-all of their last season, and neither has openly expressed an interest to return. Perhaps that’s all for the best while they deal with this current situation, and when it’s all over, fans may eventually learn the full story behind what's occurred.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This latest season arrives as many new shows make their premiere on television, so be sure not to miss out on new episodes while checking out all the other great things arriving.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.