90 Day Fiancé's Kenny And Armando Jumped On The Barbiecore Train With Daughter Hannah For New Video, And It's Super Adorable

The upcoming Barbie movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has already taken over pop culture, and there's seemingly no escaping Barbiecore, even when it comes to other unrelated stars and franchises. Ranging from Beyoncé to Doctor Who, the Barbie pink is everywhere in celebration of the upcoming movie. Apparently, 90 Day Fiancé is no exception! The TLC series enlisted current The Other Way stars Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio to help promote the movie with daughter Hannah, and it's absolutely adorable.

Kenny and Armando may have different ideas about where they want to live in Mexico and whether or not they want to have a second child together, but they're seemingly on board with the upcoming Barbie movie. Check out the latest Instagram post from them below, in which we see a truly magical transformation occur as the family sits down for Pillow Talk:

There's something so great about hearing Kenny say, "Feel the Kenergy." I also can't help but love the smile on Hannah's face and the all-pink ensemble she's rocking for this Barbie and 90 Day Fiancé tie-in ad. She's certainly come a long way from the quieter kid introduced when their story started. I'd love to revisit that first episode with my Max subscription just to see how her confidence has changed from then to now.

At first, I was like, "Why Kenny and Armando?" for this, but it didn't take long to figure out why. Out of all the available 90 Day people to promote a movie, these two are about the most wholesome couple of the lot to choose from. Plus, having a daughter who is around the perfect age to have Barbie dolls was an absolute bonus for them being the ambassadors promoting the movie. I would much sooner see this than Angela Deem talking partly about Barbie and more about how she suspects her husband Michael Ilesanmi has a secret girlfriend that he's going to see the movie with in Nigeria.

This Barbie promotion with Kenny and Armando is as wonderful as they've traditionally been in 90 Day Fiancé, but their current season storyline in The Other Way Season 5 has been a little tense. Kenny is pushing hard for the family to move to Mexico City, while Armando is uncomfortable with the idea of leaving their small community for a much larger city with more crime.

We also know that Armando has wanted to adopt a second child for a while and that he and Kenny are on entirely separate pages on that. Kenny is nearly 30 years older than him and clearly has reservations about raising a baby in his 60s.

Armando, being much younger, doesn't want to give up on the idea and on his dream. It's looking like the recurring argument will cause some real issues between them later in the season based on previews, though I'd like to think the fact they're promoting the Barbie movie months after filming means it'll all work out for the best.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs new episodes on TLC on Mondays at 8:00. As for Barbie, readers can catch it in theaters beginning Friday, July 21st. I really need to start shopping for an outfit like Kenny's right now, so I can enter the theater this weekend with "Peak Kenergy."