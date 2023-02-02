90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Posts Cryptic Message Following Rumors Of Split With Michael

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem was recently spotted at a resort filming with a camera crew, and it didn't go unnoticed that she was the only one seen without a significant other. It wasn't long until an unnamed source reported that Deem and Michael Ilesanmi split after three years of marriage. Angela has since taken to social media with some content that may add to the rumor.

Right on the heels of an InTouch report that Michael and Angela "are not together," Angela shared a post from influencer Royyal_7 to her Instagram Stories. Check out the message the influencer shared about relationships, which seemed interesting for Angela to post given all that's circulating about her and Michael on the internet:

All she really wants is a clean relationship. With no lies, no secrets, and no ex's. Just you and her.

The video Angela shared seemed to echo real-life events she experienced during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7. Angela discovered at the end of the season that Michael was secretly messaging another woman in America last year and was even doing so when she flew to Nigeria to accuse him of cheating.

Is Angela Being Unfaithful? (Image credit: Twitter) 90 Day Fiancé fans raised some eyebrows months ago when Angela was spotted dancing with a younger man at a club in New Orleans.

Angela originally said during the tell-all special that she intended to remain with Michael and stay married despite what happened. By the end, she changed her mind. Angela mentioned she intended to file for divorce in the final scene of the tell-all but added that she wasn't sure if she would sign.

90 Day Fiancé fans might be wondering if this means that Angela and Michael have divorced, but the answer so far is unclear. At the moment, there doesn't appear to be any public evidence that Angela filed for divorce, so it's possible that while they've "split" they are both still legally a married couple.

Angela's message didn't really indicate where things stand with her relationship right now, though a picture surfaced months ago of her and Michael together in Nigeria at a market. It's also worth noting that the tell-all was filmed long before this recent report, so it's not like Angela only just declared her intention to file for divorce.

It also needs to be said that quite a few of 90 Day Fiancé couples definitely have a tendency of being on-again/off-again. Couples like Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith have publicly declared their split and even that they've reconciled a number of times, and Angela has certainly said she's "done" with Michael despite nothing going so far as divorce.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have had a volatile relationship with lots of ups and downs. They've made it through plenty of fights in their three years of marriage, and while this could be yet another one of those fights, it's not too hard to believe they've reached a breaking point. If this is the case, it'll be interesting to see what TLC will do with both Angela and Michael and if we'll see their search for love elsewhere in future seasons.

Angela and Michael are away from television for a bit, but 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 recently premiered and airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's one of many great shows popping up on the 2023 TV schedule as of late, all of which are worth checking out for anyone looking for something new to watch.