90 Day Fiancé's Memphis Speaks Out After Shocking Relationship Comments Made By Hamza's Sister

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 unpacked a lot during its tell-all specials regarding the cast’s relationships (and exposed Gino for his continued bad behavior ), though Memphis Smith and Hamza Mokni didn’t get a real chance to discuss their story. Memphis left in the midst of the taping due to not feeling well, which left viewers with more big questions that the show couldn’t get to. Now, however, she’s speaking out on social media following some shocking comments made by Hamza’s sister concerning the couple’s relationship.

Hamza’s sister Rawia Mokni took part in a Q&A on Instagram (via Reddit ) after both parts of the Tell-All had aired, and when a fan asked if she knew why Memphis left, she said “Yes.” When another fan then asked if “the truth” about Memphis and Hamza would ever come out, Rawia said that “the show” will reveal the rest of their story, and that she'll herself reveal anything that gets edited out. But there were immediately questions regarding those comments.

It’s admittedly unclear what "show" Rawia was talking about, given 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days just finished Season 5 (which will eventually be available for HBO Max subscribers following the Discovery+ merger factoring into the streaming services). To that end, it’s possible Hamza and Memphis are currently filming a season for one of the franchise’s spinoffs. But then it was also unclear if Rawia was referring to why Memphis specifically left the tell-all, or if it meant she'd left Hamza, but the response from Memphis was swift all the same.

It didn’t take long for Memphis to catch wind of what Hamza’s sister said, and she responded with a video that’s no longer on her social media. In the video (via Kiki and Kibbitz Productions ), Memphis directly addressed the comments made by Hamza’s sister and had a tearful and exasperated message for fans as well. In her words:

So, I usually don’t do this, but at this point, I am just so exhausted. I’m so tired. I’m so tired of the back and forth. People insinuating whatever they want to say. I’m so sick of it. I don’t understand why it’s ok for Hamza’s sister and whoever supports him [Hamza] to make bad remarks about me when they have no idea what’s going on. No idea. You have no idea. I just urge people, don’t make comments that you don’t know nothing about. You don’t know nothing. And, I’m so tired. I’m tired of the back and forth. I’m tired of the rudeness. I’m just so tired, please.

Memphis was clearly upset at Hamza’s sister Rawia, though the exact reason why is still officially up in the air. It does appear that there are some relationship issues going on between Hamza and Memphis, and it’s possible they aren’t currently together. Reddit picked up on the fact the two aren’t following each other on social media, if that’s an indication of anything.

As far as what we know happened with Memphis and Hamza following the info that surfaced after 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days , legal documents were discovered that indicated the two were married and were living in the United States. Memphis also posted recently that she did have their baby, but that she wouldn’t share pictures of her on social media. Memphis doesn’t have any recent pictures of Hamza on her account, to be sure, though Hamza posted a photo of them at a restaurant a little over a week before this drama erupted.

Obviously, social media never tells the whole story, but it appears whatever potentially new drama was being referred to would almost have to be very recent. Still, given the blatant vagueness all around, it can't really be assumed with certainty that there are or aren't issues with their relationship, but it all does seem at least alarming for Memphis and Hamza. Hopefully, this situation works out well for all parties, and this isn’t the beginning of another franchise couple splitting up .