Looks Like One Of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Season 5 Couples Has Gotten Married

Warning! The following potentially contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has made a lot of headlines its fifth season, though mainly because of the actions scandalous actions of its scandalous cast. Fortunately, this latest headline has nothing to do with accusations of racism or Ben Rathbun’s recent arrest . As a matter of fact, it's potentially positive news. It appears that one of the season's couples might’ve gotten married, and there’s legitimate evidence to support that notion. It seems congratulations are in order for Memphis Smith and Hamza Mokni, as the two reportedly have documents that indicate that they've tied the knot.

Recent documents recovered by InTouch show that Memphis registered to vote in Michigan back in October of 2021. Within the paperwork, she listed her name as Memphis Chardell-Arden Mokni, which would suggest that she changed her last name to match that of her parter. While the assumption here is that Memphis and Hamza are now betrothed, there’s no indication as to when or where aa purported happened.

The news does serve as a bit of a spoiler for 90 Day Fiancé fans, especially considering the cliffhanger featured in Memphis and Hamza’s latest episode. Memphis tried to obtain a pre-nuptial agreement ahead of her marriage to Hamza in Tunisia, but a lawyer back in the U.S. told her he wouldn’t be able to get her one ahead of the wedding ceremony as planned. The lawyer offered a post-nuptial agreement as a compromise but told Memphis those aren’t as enforceable in court should her marriage to Hamza go south.

Memphis didn’t feel comfortable marrying Hamza without the legal documentation in place and checked into a hotel by herself to ponder what to do. The Before The 90 Days preview seemed to hint at an interruption for the wedding ceremony (hopefully one that's not as bad as the drama at the Moldovan ceremony ) and that Memphis may have called it off.

It’s possible Memphis did pull the plug on the festivities, as the voting records don’t list the date she and Hamza got married. With that being said, just about all reality shows are guilty of dropping previews that occasionally tease more drama than what actually ends up going down. So there's also a chance fans see Hamza and Memphis tie the knot in Tunisia. Whether or not that’s a good or bad thing remains to be seen, as it definitely looked like the two had some issues to work out. The language barrier between them led to a lot of misunderstandings, and keeping their finances separate seemed like a big deal to Memphis. Assuming they do get married, perhaps we’ll see the couple in another spinoff that chronicles how they work through their problems.