90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell Shares The Alleged 'Pure Truth' About Their Latest Season

Jibri and Miona Bell were one of the biggest standout couples from the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé , thanks in part to their outlandish behavior. The couple has a habit of showcasing their lives of luxury through wearing high-fashion outfits and making extravagant purchases. But after they went and showcased a Porsche on social media, some followers began to question how things matched up with their TV storyline.

Namely, fans wondered how a couple who supposedly couldn’t afford their own place, and thus had to live with Jibri’s parents, could now suddenly afford exorbitantly nice things after their marriage went down. One such question surprisingly prompted a direct response from Miona, whose version of their story stands in direct opposition to how the TLC story laid their situation out.

How 90 Day Fiancé Presented Miona And Jibri's Story

90 Day Fiancé essentially presented Jibri as a struggling artist who was living with his parents, and also maybe not being 100% truthful about his financial situation with his Serbian fiancé. After she arrived, Jibri asked Miona to stay in South Dakota long enough so that they could save enough money to head to California, which is where she wanted to live. (Before the season was even over, Miona accidentally spoiled that they indeed made it there.)

What Miona Claims The Real Story Is

The TLC series made it seem like the couple was all but broke, which is why there’s so much confusion with fans regarding these recent lavish expenses they've been showing off. But if what Miona shared on Instagram Stories is a more truthful reflection of their lives together, then fans were indeed justified for being suspicious that something wasn't adding up. Here's how she put it when asked how they can own a house and Porsche now after not being able to afford rent a year ago:

We could always afford rent. Jibri didn’t live with his parents since he was seventeen years old. When I first came to South Dakota that was also Jibri’s first time there in three years. He lived for years in Chicago. I had [a] successful business in Serbia and Jibri had his own business here for two years. He wanted me to come to SD so I could meet his family. We were there for maybe three/four weeks total and I [sic] didn’t been back there for almost a year now. That’s the pure truth.

According to Miona Bell, neither of them were in need of a place to stay or as broke as 90 Day Fiancé might’ve led its audience to believe. In fact, it sounds like they wasn't really any dire need to stay with Jibri’s parents period, which might make one wonder if this is another case of a cast member pulling back the curtain on ways the franchise-spawning show scripted a storyline that its participants went along with.

At the same time, this is just Miona’s telling of events. If they’re both already highly successful, one would wonder why Jibri sold his pants he wore in an episode online or picked a fight with Patrick Mendes’ brother John during the tell-all after some jokes were made about him. 90 Day Fiancé has no doubt lied to its viewers in the past, but this is a case where it’s the word of producers' edit versus one cast member who we really don’t know that well. (Especially if her story itself was composed of false elements.)

It’s unknown at the moment whether or not Jibri and Miona Bell will return to 90 Day Fiancé, as only Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween were invited onto the currently airing season of Happily Ever After? (which fan can catch up with now via streaming). Obviously, they have a healthy following who's still invested in their story, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see them sometime in the near future.