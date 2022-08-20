90 Day Fiancé Season 9: Where Each Of The Couples Ended Up

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was full of twists and turns, and to be quite honest, chaotic for almost every couple that participated. Those who tuned in early might’ve assumed at least one or two of these couples didn’t make it down the aisle, without actually knowing for sure how things shook out on the TLC series.

For anyone curious about where each of the couples on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 ended up, we have the answers. Let’s run down what happened with each duo in their episodes, and where things ended up for them.

(Image credit: TLC)

Jibri And Miona

Jibri and Miona Bell might be the most captivating couple of the season, for better or worse. Fans loved watching Jibri try and navigate having a fiancé who wants a luxurious life in Los Angeles, all while making her stay with his parents in South Dakota. Miona butted heads with Jibri’s mother during their stay, and Jibri’s parents advocated against them getting married so soon.

After a wedding in the desert, Jibri and Miona were having a great time at the tell-all. Jibri, perhaps, had an even better time as he talked over other cast members like Ariela Weinberg, and even got into a verbal altercation with Patrick Mendes’ brother, John . As of late, they’re both online selling ripped pants and makeup and enjoying their lives together as a happily married couple.

(Image credit: TLC)

Bilal And Shaeeda

Bilal Hazziez took a shot at love once again with Shaeeda Sween, but from the jump, it seemed like things were headed in the wrong direction. Bilal attempted to prank Shaeeda on her first day in America by tricking her into believing he was much poorer than he led on. They also had a pretty big spat that almost ended in Bilal leaving Shaeeda on the side of the highway , so it seemed like these two were almost certainly not making it down the aisle.

Despite all the evidence things wouldn’t work out between them, Bilal and Shaeeda defied the odds and made it down the aisle. At the Tell-All, Bilal and Shaeeda were still working on having a child, and Shaeeda seemed a little frustrated about that. We’ve since learned that both will be a part of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After , so I’m guessing we’ll hear more about their married life and what their next chapter looks like.

(Image credit: TLC)

Kobe And Emily

Kobe Blaise came to America to be with Emily Bieberly and their two-year-old son, Koban, and hoped to finally spend some quality time together after they were forced apart due to travel restrictions. They quickly learned they had some major differences to overcome, as Kobe wanted a submissive wife, and Emily was notorious in her family for getting her way. This resulted in Emily and Kobe getting in a lot of fights, including a time when Kobe swore at Emily in front of her mom .

Things got even more complicated for Kobe and Emily when she became pregnant for a second time , despite her parent's request to prevent that from happening. In the end, they got married, and at the tell-all confirmed they had a healthy baby girl. Kobe even revealed he got a job testing asphalt and makes enough for Emily to be a stay-at-home mother to their two children.

(Image credit: TLC)

Biniyam And Ariela

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg entered 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 as the only returning couple, and given their past moments, the bar was high for their latest endeavor. This season saw the couple make their way to America, and try to forge a life for themselves. Biniyam started an MMA career and even won his first fight .

Ariela and Biniyam made it down the aisle, but teased in the tell-all they’re still dealing with a lot of the issues they’ve faced in seasons past. One major positive to the story is that Biniyam revealed during the tell-all that he received his green card, which makes him eligible to work in the United States. Biniyam didn’t have any immediate career plans beyond continuing training to become an MMA fighter, but who knows if he’ll change his mind.

(Image credit: TLC )

Mohamed And Yve

Mohamed Abdelhamed came over to America to be with Yve Arellano and get a glimpse of the American dream. Unfortunately, that dream quickly faded as he tried to get Yve to abandon more western norms for more conservative attire and Islamic customs. Yve pushed back, and as a result, Mohamed even considered searching for alternate sponsors so he could remain in America.

Despite their troubles, Mohamed and Yve appeared at the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all happily married. With that said, there has been a lot of drama outside of the show, with photos circulating that allege Mohamed had an affair (via Screen Rant), though Yve hasn’t directly acknowledged it as of this writing. Who knows what the real story is, but given the tell-all has already filmed, it’s likely we won’t get any answers there.

(Image credit: TLC)

Patrick And Thais

Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone had quite a long-distance relationship when she was in Brazil, but all that time together was put to the test when she came to America. Patrick expressed frustration because he felt like he was doing all the work getting Thais situated, mainly because of her difficulty speaking English. As for Thais, she had a problem because they were roommates with Patrick’s brother, John. Thais also struggled with the fact her father didn’t approve of their marriage and refused to give his blessing.

In the end, Patrick and Thais wed without her father’s blessing, and during the tell-all revealed she’s pregnant . Things are looking up for the couple, though their check-in confirmed they still have some things to work out. Namely, it seems like there are still some trust issues between them thanks to a relationship Patrick tried to have in America while dating Thais. At the tell-all, though, things seemed mostly solid, so perhaps 90 Day Fiancé will feature them in the future.