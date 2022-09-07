90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family , but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.

Natalie, along with many other 90 Day Fiancé alumni, will return in The Single Life Season 3 to attempt to find love after their original romances in the franchise didn’t pan out . Natalie posted an update photo on Instagram ahead of the premiere of the upcoming season, and showcased a more formal look in a sparkly dress:

A post shared by Natalie Mordovtseva (@nataliemordovtseva) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It looks like Natalie is dressed to appear at some major event or award show or glamorous photoshoot, which is a vast departure from some of the looks she rocked when married to Mike Youngquist. With that said, it seems like Natalie appreciates dressing up more than she did in her previous failed marriage , especially when there’s a photoshoot involved. Perhaps her new relationship with Josh Weinstein has brought out a more playful side, or at least one that isn’t tied up in drama with her ex-husband’s mother (or drama over text messages ).

It’s not entirely clear what’s in store for Natalie in 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, but a trailer for the season has shown that she and Josh are still dating when it begins. We also see that Natalie will meet up with Mike at some point during the season, though it doesn’t appear to be a reconciliation of any kind. In fact, it sounds like the same old type of argument between them, which makes me wonder why they even reconnected in the first place. A later scene shows Natalie in a fight with Josh and then embracing Michael, so I’m sure the story there will be something fans will want to tune in for.

Natalie Mordovtseva will be joined in 90 Day: The Single Life by other notable franchise cast members like Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Debbie Johnson, Tania Maduro, and Veronica Rodriguez. This should be an exciting season, though with the streak that the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has been on this year with major breakups between stars , the bar is pretty high for what fans will find entertaining.