90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Teased Charlie Potthast’s Return, But Will It Happen?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is off to a fast start as the all-star couples of Season 7 are already embroiled in popcorn-ready drama. Of course, that should come as little surprise to viewers, especially anyone who's kept up with Andrei and Libby Castravet, since there’s always major tension at play where families are concerned . Surprisingly, things were mostly chill in the latest episode, at least until Libby’s mother Pamela mentioned wanting Libby’s brother Charlie Potthast present for a family event, which disrupted the positive vibes. But regardless of how everyone felt onscreen, does this mean fans will get to reconnect with one of the 90 Day franchise’s most memorable family members?

Based on everyone's reactions in the episode, it doesn’t seem like Andrei wants that to happen, which is also the case with Libby and her sisters Becky and Jenn. As Pamela tried to make a case for Charlie to show up for her upcoming birthday, the rest of her children actually backed up Andrei for once and said it was a terrible idea. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers then learned that Charlie hasn’t been involved in family events since sometime after he physically attacked Andrei at a family get-together . That incident, paired with the scene Charlie made at Andrei and Libby’s wedding in Moldova , was clearly enough rude behavior for everyone else.

90 Day Fiancé viewers may feel safe in assuming Charlie won’t appear anytime soon, based on the fact that few in the family seem to want anything to do with him, at least until he “gets help” for any possible issues that led to the events mentioned above. It’s hard to dispute the non-existent family dynamic by looking at Charlie’s Instagram page , where he's shared a lot of pictures with his wife and kids, but hasn’t posted a photo with his sisters or parents since 2020. ( He did take some shots at them, though after his wife appeared on 90 Day Bares All in 2021.) Charlie actually referenced his portrayal on the show in that photo, and defended his behavior towards Andrei and others.

All of this points to some pretty strong evidence we may NOT see Charlie on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, though the negatives aren't the only things to consider. For instance, it does seem a bit strange for there to be any Charlie-specific drama in Libby and Andrei’s life right now, especially to the point where those moments were left in the episode edits. If Charlie isn't being set up to return in some way, those moments weren't so essential that viewers truly needed to see them play out.

It almost feels as though this episode is building towards an eventual appearance by Charlie, even if it isn’t specifically at Pamela’s party. One picture on Pamela’s Instagram account is of a birthday photoshoot at the beach, with the photo and caption making it seem like Libby and Andrei weren’t there:

Of course, while it's easy to make guesses that the couple weren't present due to Charlie being around, we obviously don’t know if this was the event Pamela was talking about, so it’s impossible to say anything definitively based on this picture. As I mentioned previously, though, it does seem weird that Charlie's already being mentioned so often and so early in the season, so I do think there’s a chance he’ll appear. I guess we’ll have to wait and see if he does show up, and what chaos might occur if he does.