Why 90 Day Fiancé's Alina Kozhevnikova Is 'Happy' She Was Fired After Racist Social Media Posts

Nearly one year has passed since TLC publicly announced the firing of Alina Kozhevnikova from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and removed her storyline from Before The 90 Days Season 5 due to racist language used on her past social media posts. The former star and now ex-girlfriend of her former co-star Caleb Greenwood recently posted about the incident and how she was ultimately "happy" about what happened.

Alina Kozhevnikova recently wrote on Instagram about how she was "happy" to have gone through the experience of being in the spotlight for negative reasons. She touched on how the world "tried" to cancel her, but that she ultimately believes she reemerged from it as a stronger person due to all that she went through. She spoke about the experience and all she gathered from the aftermath:

In the end, I faced it, owned it, learned from it, kept my head high, got immense love and support from everyone - my family, friends, fans, and just people from all over the world. It surprised me how hypocritical& narrow-minded people can be. But also how open-minded or generous they might be. I know I made a mistake, and I’m really fine with it. I don’t blame myself for stupidness or ignorance… it’s the opposite. I forgave myself. Everyone can screw up, including me, and THAT’S FINE. What matters is if we learn something from it.

As mentioned, Alina Kozhevnikova was fired from TLC and had her storyline with Caleb Greenwood cut from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5. The decision came after multiple of Kozhevnikova's social media posts spread around online that made offensive remarks about the Black and Asian communities.

Though 90 Day Fiancé fans didn't see Alina Kozhevnikova on television any further, the reality star said she continued to grow from the experience, interacted with prominent therapy YouTuber Psychology In Seattle, and changed her worldview a bit after it was all said and done:

This experience made the world that I see a bit uglier: I see more issues, unfairness, prejudices and at times it makes me wanna go live in some other world when no one grew up in the systems that we grew up in. Maybe happiness lies in being oblivious but I’d always choose a red pill. I often think when something happens to me - would it matter to me in a year? This thought crossed my mind back then as well. My response: yes, it mattered. But in an extremely enriching and grateful way.

Alina Kozhevnikova's take on the situation is unique, though I doubt her analysis or growth will do enough to get her back into 90 Day Fiancé. It is worth noting, however, that while Kozhevnikova is no longer involved, her ex-boyfriend Caleb Greenwood made an appearance on 90 Day Diaries later in 2022. It's very possible he could spring up again in the future, but I wouldn't hold my breath on Kozhevnikova, especially since it seems her response to the situation might be taken differently by fans. Read the full text of what she had to say in her post below:

I should also add the show altered its casting process explicitly because of Alina Kozhevnikova's controversy, so it doesn't seem likely that there will be a case where this happens again in the franchise. Here's hoping, anyway! If there's one thing I can always say about the TLC franchise, it's that the cast never ceases to amaze me with what they do... for better or worse.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is currently off the air, but The Other Way Season 4 is coming with a fresh cast and will premiere on Sunday, January 29th at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's just one of many shows premiering on the 2023 TV schedule worth checking out, so be sure to stay on top of what new and returning shows are airing this year.