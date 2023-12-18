Did 90 Day Fiancé's Sam Go To Jail After Huge Confession To Citra? Here's What We Know

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 episode "For Richer Or For Poorer." Read at your own risk!

The drama on display during 90 Day Fiancé's landmark tenth season has lived up to the franchise's standards, but it's reached the point where the fate of my new favorite couple, Sam Wilson and Citra, went up in the air during the most recent episode. Boo! Sam finally revealed the less-than-optimistic odds of being accepted into the diversion program following his drug arrest, with jailtime as a potential outcome.But did he ever spend more time behind bars? CinemaBlend did some digging to see how the drama panned out.

As it usually goes, 90 Day Fiancé couple film seasons far in advance of the point when viewers are able to watch, so social media and other online avenues can provide intel about legally binding incidents such as arrests and marriages. So an additional spoiler warning for anyone who doesn't want to know the current situation, since it looks like reliable information about Sam's current situation is indeed floating around.

How Did Sam's Post-Arrest Trial Go?

Records obtained by Starcasm confirmed that Sam did get approved for the diversion program despite not turning his required paperwork in by the deadline. The court approved that decision on October 10th, 2023, but with a note on the docket that read "awaiting signatures." It's possible some paperwork details still need to be finalized before it's all official, or perhaps that note hadn't officially been updated yet.

In any case, Sam is due back in court on January 26, 2024, and it would appear that he will be avoiding any further jailtime, at least for now. Should he fail to meet the diversion program's requirements, including failure to fill out paperwork on time, that positive outcome could always be reversed.

Sam was initially arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of buprenorphine, and a misdemeanor tied to drug paraphernalia. It's not clear what the jail term would have beed for those combined offenses. Here's hoping the next update in the case is just as positive, and that perhaps Sam himself can give more details on what's happening once Season 10 is over.

Are Sam And Citra Still Together?

With Citra's father being a police officer in Indonesia, there was a real fear that her relationship with Sam would crumble, and they'd become yet another 90 Day Fiancé couple to split after getting married. There's a possibility that outcome could still happen, as records indicate the two were wed in September, ahead of the court decision. If the threat of jail time is still possible, no doubt that'll be weighing on the couple's relationship.

Marriage has been a serious topic for 90 Day Fiancé's Season 10 couples, as some are already headed down the aisle. It turns out Nick Ham calling Devin Hoffman "Piggy" didn't stop their marriage, and there are signs that Ashley Michelle and Manuel were wed, despite me questioning their marriage goals.

90 Day Fiancé's Gino Is His Own Worst Enemy In Season 10, And It's Beyond Disappointing To Watch As A Fan (Image credit: TLC) It's hard to defend him.

In fairness, I think Nikki Sanders and Justin have the best storyline of Season 10 to date, though the way that relationship is seemingly falling apart onscreen has given me second thoughts. Unpredictability is one of the reasons I love this franchise, though, so it's great to see I can still be surprised after ten seasons and countless spinoffs. If it were easy to guess what was going to happen without digging deep and doing research, this show probably wouldn't have have quite the fandom it does.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed with a Max subscription. Here's hoping for the best outcome for Sam, Citra, and all the other couples involved in this season and that the tell-all will be just as filled with answers as this season has with questions.