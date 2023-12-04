90 Day Fiancé: Will Nick's 'Piggy' Nickname For Devin Prevent Their Marriage? Here's What We Know

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 episode "To Have And To Hold." Read at your own risk!

Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham might be one of the most stable couples of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, but that doesn't mean they're free of problems. Now that Nick is in the United States, he's beginning to see firsthand how living in small-town Arkansas doesn't quite match up with the picture he had in his mind when envisioning life abroad. He's also about to learn a hard lesson in Korean culture and American culture, as well as why his "Piggy" nickname for Devin might be a barrier for a happy marriage.

After seeing Devin's family react to Nick's not-so-funny habit of calling his fiancé "Piggy," I had to do some digging to see if these two from the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 cast ended up together or it wasn't meant to be.

Are Nick And Devin Still Together In 2023?

While Devin's parents had serious concerns about Nick, whom they only just met not long before, calling their daughter "Piggy," it doesn't appear it was a major roadblock in this relationship. Documents obtained by InTouch reveal that they filed for a marriage license on March 1, 2023 and then wed a month later on April 1, reportedly no fooling.

With the two wed as of the current season airing, nothing online appears to indicate this 90 Day couple split after marriage. It appears things are going smoothly, which is a plus.

In his defense, Nick claimed on 90 Day Fiancé that calling Devin "Piggy" is meant as a term of endearment and nothing so sinister. Her parents appear more skeptical about that explanation, which explains why the preview featured Nick having to explain to her father that the nickname is based on her being bigger than Koreans' standards for a person's size.

Whic isn't the kind of explanation that's likely to smooth anyone over. As mentioned, though, it doesn't appear any conversations of that nature were harmful enough to dissuade the marriage from happening.

Devin Has Seemingly Embraced The "Piggy" Nickname

Devin expressed on 90 Day Fiancé Nick's pet name for her isn't an issue, and based on what we've seen online, it seems she's embraced being called "Piggy." Take a look at one of her recent Instagram posts, in which she referred to herself by the nickname in the caption:

It's good to see that Devin is seemingly as non-bothered by the name as she's claimed, especially if she took her husband's last name of "Ham." And while her parents still take issue with it, they could always check out previous seasons of 90 Day Fiancé with a Max subscription to see the worst names couples called each other. Let's not forget Asuelu Pulaa called Kalani Faagata a "lying bitch" in front of her mother, something he admitted he hated watching in the aftermath.

With Nick and Devin's marriage confirmed, one has to wonder what will happen with the other couples from this season. Justin and Nikki Sanders have my favorite storyline, though Justin's confession he was unfaithful until he officially proposed certainly has me questioning what's next for them. I'm not sure where I stand on where things will end with the rest, though I can say I'd love the franchise to move on from Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda after this.

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. CinemaBlend will continue to keep track of what's happening outside of the show that might reveal more to the cast's stories, such as cast members flirting with Sophie Sierra after her problems with Rob Warne.