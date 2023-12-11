90 Day Fiancé's Citra And Sam Might Be Season 10's Best Couple, But Will They Stay Together?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "For Better Or Worse." Read at your own risk!

It took a while for 90 Day Fiancé to unveil the full Season 10 cast, but the wait was worth it, thanks to Sam Wilson's arrival and his burgeoning love story with the Indonesian native Citra. They're quickly taking over as the season's best couple yet, but there's unfortunately a big barrier potentially in the way of them sharing a happily-every-after ending. And I know I'm not the only only viewer curious to see whether or not they'll stay together long-term.

Sam is fully committed to Citra, but legal troubles could end their loving relationship. Due to his past arrest and troubles with opioid abuse, Sam could be facing serious jail time. With potential incarceration on the horizon and the option of being granted admittance into a diversion program that would keep him out of jail looking unlikely, will Citra end up leaving Sam or have her strict Muslim family disapprove of the marriage?

Here's why I'm loving this couple the most out of everyone so far in Season 10, and what we know about their current situations.

Why Citra And Sam Are Shaping Up To Be The Season's Best Couple

Sam and Citra are a breath of fresh air in a 90 Day Fiancé season that has made me wish the franchise would move on from Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda. Outside of the drama with Sam's charges, they don't have the same kind of drama that others are dealing with, such as Nick Ham calling Devin Hoofman piggy or the various issues between Ashley Michelle and her fiancé Manuel that make me question if they have marriage goals.

For once, there's no weird disconnect between the couples and their expectations, aside from the big secret about Sam going to jail, which is admittedly a big one. As revealed in the preview for the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé episode, Sam finally came clean to Citra about potentially going behind bars.

There's some obvious concern on his end tied to the possibility that her family will call off the wedding once they find out, or even that Citra might have second thoughts of her own while waiting on him to get out. We don't know specifically what will happen with Sam and his legal troubles, but we have some hints about what's in store for the couple's future.

Do Citra And Sam Actually End Up Together?

There's evidence online that suggests that despite Sam's legal issues, he and Citra did end up getting married. Most of the evidence comes from Citra's Instagram page, where she currently states she's an "Indonesian in America."

In addition to that, her handle is @cswlsn, which would appear to be short for "Citra Wilson," meaning she's sharing Sam's last name. One would think she'd have changed her handle after some kind of wedding. The latest public photo of the couple is found on her page and shows her celebrating Halloween in the United States with Sam:

A post shared by Citra (@cswlsn) A photo posted by on

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 kicked off on TLC and for those with a Max subscription in early October, with each season typically filmed months in advance of airing. Given that Citra was apparently still in the United States as of October 2023, I think it's safe to say she and Sam did get married. It's even possible that his legal issues are already behind him, whether they led to jail time or probation.

Here's hoping the best for the couple, as quite a few 90 Day Fiancé couples split after marriage. With that said, it seems like these two have a strong foundation for a good relationship, and if Daniele Gates can remain married in 2023 to Yohan Geronimo, I can't rule out any couple going the distance.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC and streams on Max on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 10 has lived up to the hype thus far, so I can't wait to see how the rest of this season goes, especially when it comes to Sam and Citra.