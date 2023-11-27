Why I Think 90 Day Fiancé's Storyline With Nikki And Justin Is The Series' Best Yet

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 episode "Do You Take One Another?" Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé has shown viewers a lot of couples from all different walks of life over the years and continues to do so in recent years. The TLC franchise has embraced highlighting more of the LGBTQIA+ community, and featured storylines with gay, lesbian, and trans couples. This ultimately led to Nikki Sanders and Justin joining the Season 10 cast, and by no exaggeration, they're my favorite storyline yet.

As fans celebrate ten seasons of 90 Day Fiancé either by watching the new season or binging old episodes with a Max subscription, they should all take note of what's going on with Nikki and Justin. Let's dive into the story between these two and why it's quickly become one of the best stories I've heard of this franchise in a while.

Nikki And Justin's Story In 90 Day Fiancé Season 10

American Nikki and Moldovan Justin, who is actually named Igor but she doesn't like that name, are back together after their relationship ended fifteen years ago. After two years of dating, Nikki revealed she was born a man and transitioned. Justin, traumatized by the information, ended the relationship and they both went their separate ways. Now, after years apart, they've reunited and want to get married, but there are many hurdles to overcome for both before that happens.

So far, we've seen Justin and Nikki struggle with intimacy issues and even discuss how the trauma of the past impacted them both. Nikki even had a chance to speak to Justin's parents and learn about the immense amount of stress and depression he went through following their split. It was an emotional but necessary scene and clearly one that meant a lot to all involved. The story is still unfolding as the season continues, but I've seen enough to know it's one of the best stories 90 Day Fiancé has done yet.

Why I Love Their Storyline So Much

Nikki and Justin's story isn't just a trans storyline on 90 Day Fiancé. It's one with layers. This relationship has spanned the length of a decade, featured a controversial coming out reveal, and a man who faced an identity crisis as a result. Neither has shied away from the mistakes they made in their previous relationship and by talking it out, they've become stronger for it.

I think this 90 Day Fiancé storyline has even smashed my expectations of what the average person thinks of the LGBT+ lifestyle abroad, as I couldn't have been more shocked at how Justin's Moldovan parents accepted Nikki with open arms. As Justin noted, of course, some of that was him working to change their mindset and helping them understand the person he loves.

As much as I love it, the 90 Day franchise has hit a rut. We've seen so many married couples split because of the same drama over and over again, it's feeling old hat. Conversely, having a front-row seat to the issues a standard trans relationship deals with has been enlightening, and I hope something that has made other viewers empathetic with the struggles that the community goes through. If given the option of more cringe-worthy couples or fresh stories that put a spotlight on marginalized groups we don't see a ton of on television, I'm leaning toward the latter every time. Nikki and Justin get bonus points because it seems their story will have a happy ending and not the sadder, unexpected one we recently experienced after Cleo's big update on her relationship with Christian Allgood following Before The 90 Days Season 6.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in as this season continues to inch closer to the big wedding days, and we begin to see the progress or cracks in each couple's relationship.