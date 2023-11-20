90 Day Fiancé's Gino Is His Own Worst Enemy In Season 10, And It's Beyond Disappointing To Watch As A Fan

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 episode " Speak Now or Forever Hold Your Peace." Read at your own risk!

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo already had me wishing the franchise would move on from spotlighting the couple, and this week's 90 Day Fiancé ep only strengthened that feeling. Just when it seemed like they had might have cast aside the silly notion that a bottle of lip gloss found beneath a seat was undeniable proof that Gino is a cheater, he immediately gave Jasmine more fuel to justify some of her already over-the-top. As a fan who only wants the best for all couples, despite knowing better, I'm frustrated and disappointed in what the newest installment revealed about him.

Just after Gino assured Jasmine that he'd never cheat and wouldn't hide anything, one family member ratted him out with the admission that he threw a bachelor party at a strip club ahead of Jasmine arriving in the United States. While viewers watching on TLC or with a Max subscription may not have found that situation especially egregious at face value, it was something Jasmine specifically requested not happen. Viewers were left hanging when it comes to what the fallout will be, but as someone who has watched this duo for a long time (by reality TV standards), I can't express enough how upsetting this is.

Gino Has A History Of Being Untrustworthy

90 Day Fiancé makes a point of frequently showing that Jasmine has trust issues, but isn't always as quick to prove why she has every reason to be paranoid, given the history of the relationship. Let's not forget their inaugural season featured one of the wildest fights in 90 Day history. For those who didn't experience it, Jasmine discovered Gino shared her nude photos with one of his exes and talked about having multiple "sugar babies" that he allegedly sent money to.

Gino was again exposed for being shady, when it was revealed during a Tell-All ep that he had reached out and chatted up a female friend of cast member Ben Rathbun. While their conversation wasn't shown to have been explicitly inappropriate, it violated Jasmine's rules in a way that indicated he hadn't changed or learned from his first season's controversy.

Gino Shows Jasmine Is Justified In Being Suspicious Of Him

Jasmine does have various hangups that don't exactly make for easy romancing, and her wildly upset reaction to Gino's prenup request during their previous season was inarguably over the top. But with that said, her feelings and actions in the couple's earlier arguments seem far more valid when incidents like the strip club visit continually pop up.

It has me wondering if they will be one of those 90 Day Fiancé couples who split after marriage, especially when it's the same pattern of events that are happening again and again. With the exception of Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra, who are seemingly no longer together, I can't think of another couple in Season 10 who seems less prepared for marriage than this duo.

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stick with this season as we continue to see couples prep to exchange vows or decide that they're better off looking for love elsewhere.