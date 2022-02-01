90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Kimberly Addresses Fans Following Controversial Scenes With Usman

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode “Calm Before The Storm.” Read at your own risk!

Another 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 cast member is under fire, less than a week after TLC officially announced its firing of Alina Kozhevnikova . Fans took aim at Kimberly Menzies after her behavior in the latest episode with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. The episode featured Kimberly upset at Usman for not wanting to have sex with her and doing everything from demanding sex, guilt-tripping Usman, and threatening him. The whole ordeal almost led to Usman exiting the room he’d only just moved into with her, though he ultimately stayed under the condition they didn’t sleep together.

Fans weren’t happy that Kimberly Menzies attempted to use unsavory tactics to try and get Usman Umar to have sex with her, and apparently, they weren’t shy about letting her know on social media. Kimberly spoke out following the episode’s release in an Instagram story and offered an apology as well as a response to the 90 Day Fiancé fandom.

So, I am aware that last night’s episode put me into a very negative light. I have no excuses and just have to take the negativity. Let me just say that I am embarrassed and leave it at that. Attacking me in my DMs and comments is cool. Whatever. But attacking my body weight isn’t cool. No one should fat shame or bully anyone.

Kimberly Menzies seems well aware that the internet isn’t too fond of her behavior on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days and isn’t offering up excuses for what happened. That’s a change of pace compared to other 90 Day Fiancé stars, some of whom either blame the edit or double down on justifying their behavior, claiming there is more to the story than what’s shown.

Usman Umar hasn’t publicly commented on the situation thus far, though his Instagram hasn’t had a ton of activity as of late. He did post a video of Kimberly Menzies on January 4, informing his followers that she’s available on Cameo. For now, it’s unclear whether or not the two are still together, and their current storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has things still very much up in the air.

Kimberly Menzies hasn’t had the best month, as she lost her mother earlier in the year . It’s unclear at this time if Kimberly’s drama with fans will be enough to prompt repercussions from TLC, though worth noting that other cast members like Big Ed Brown have had the online community go after them and are still a part of the franchise (former star Deavan Clegg recently spoke out about this ). Considering this footage cleared editors before airing, I think it’s possible Kimberly’s stint on 90 Day Fiancé won’t come to an abrupt end like Alina's .

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's just one of the many returning shows airing in the 90 Day Fiancé universe this year and almost assuredly not the last to cause controversy.