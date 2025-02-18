90 Day: The Last Resort Brought In Darcey, And I Think We All Know Why Florian And Stacey's Marriage Is In Trouble

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 episode "On Their Last Legs." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

I initially questioned why Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj were on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 amid the 2025 TV schedule. That's because it seemed that their relationship at the start of the season was in a healthy place. Eventually, there was evidence of issues between the two when Florian flew off the handle, but even that didn't hold a candle to when Stacey's twin, Darcey Silva, arrived. The twin spun in like a tornado, immediately leaving dysfunction in her wake.

While we don't know if either sister will appear again in another 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, I'm not feeling bullish on it based on where their relationship is at in this episode. Not only that, but Florian is tied up in it, and it's clearly impacting their marriage in a significant way.

Darcey Showed Up At The Resort And Immediately Started Fighting With Her Sister

Stacey had previously discussed Darcey's interference in her marriage with Florian. However, the scope of how badly their relationship deteriorated wasn't evident until they were sitting at the same table. Almost immediately, the sisters began bickering, and it quickly escalated to a point at which all three had to leave the dinner table.

Darcey knew her relationship with her sister had gone downhill but allegedly didn't understand why. 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers knew, of course, because, prior to her arrival, we'd learned Darcey had been partying with Florian and telling him he should leave her sister. Stacey was enraged at her sister and stormed off to her room to cool down. It was a far cry from where these two were when they first received a spinoff from TLC.

Florian's Reaction Shows How Big This Issue Is

Florian wants to save his marriage with Stacey and not be one-half of another married 90 Day Fiancé couple that splits up. And yet, when his wife stormed off, Florian stayed behind to comfort Darcey, and they showed up together to talk to Stacey in the room. The fact that his first instinct was to comfort Darcey over Stacey was an eyebrow-raising moment, especially for someone like me, who thought Florian and Stacey were a couple with a good chance of reconciling.

It's a good thing Darcey agreed to attend therapy, because I think she's a key reason why these two feel like their marriage is on the brink of collapse. While I can understand Florian's explanation that he only sees his sister-in-law as a friend, there are typically boundaries between siblings that just shouldn't be crossed. Hopefully, Darcey can understand how she hurt her sister, and maybe she and Florian can adjust their friendship accordingly.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, Darcey's stay results in some productive therapy for Stacey and Florian, and we're not seeing the beginning of the end of this couple's marriage.