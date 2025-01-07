90 Day: The Last Resort Has A Few Couples I Think Have The Best Chances At Reconciling, And I'm Surprised To Admit One Of Them

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "The Last Laugh." Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

We're already pretty deep into 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 as the 2025 TV schedule kicks of, enough so that it feels high time to make some predictions. At this point, we've seen all of the couples do some sort of therapy; some have done really well, and others not so much. With the recommitment ceremony happening at the end of the season, it seems clear to me that there are three couples that will recommit, and one I'm really surprised by.

For all the drama we see with some that likely won't be resolved (Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda), others spend less time exposing each other's worst traits and more time putting in the work. Here are the people I have to applaud, and the ones I think will make it to the end of this still together:

(Image credit: TLC)

Julia & Brandon

I know 90 Day: The Last Resort's trailer teased a scene where Brandon Gibbs says Julia Trubkina cheated on him, but outside of that moment, they seem like one of the healthiest couples in Season 2. It's why I was shocked to see them this season, and sure enough, looking into their social media gives heavy hints that they're still married after attending therapy. That's not 100% confirmed, but based on everything I've seen so far, I'm not surprised that's still the case.

(Image credit: TLC)

Stacey & Florian

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are only technically part of the 90 Day Fiancé universe via Darcey & Stacey, so it was a shock to see them on The Last Resort. Even so, it doesn't seem like these two have problems so severe that they need therapy, and it feels like an invite they accepted because it's like a miniature vacation at a resort.

Which isn't to say every couple on this show has to be beyond the point of help to land a spot on the spinoff. Yet it feels like they were brought in specifically to interact with others, and less so because they need a ton of help in their relationship.

(Image credit: TLC)

Natalie & Josh

This is the one that I'm willing to eat crow on, because I was sure Natalie Mordovtseva would dump Josh Weinstein when he returned after his time away from the resort. These two seemed beyond help at the start of 90 Day: The Last Resort, but after this big moment, it seems like they're bonding in a way that wasn't achieved previously.

While I'm not altogether sold on the fact they'll remain locked in coupledom at the end of all this, they certainly stand a far better chance than all the couples that went completely unmentioned here. So I guess I'm optimistic that when all is (temporarily) said and done, Natalie is finally going to get that invite out to Las Vegas, and we'll see them in a future spinoff threatening to end this relationship all over again.

We'll see if these couples last on 90 Day: The Last Resort as new episodes air on TLC Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready for more challenges and for Natalie to go to war with the rest of the cast again over the kayak incident. Also, just to say it, I don't think that Natalie and Josh cheated on that challenge.