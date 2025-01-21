90 Day: The Last Resort Revealed A Major Issue In Florian And Stacey's Relationship, And I Agree It Needs To Be Addressed

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "Last Minute Invitation." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

With individual couples therapy kicking off in 90 Day: The Last Resort, I had hopes the fighting between members of the cast would cool off. While it does seem like the feud between Sophie Sierra and Natalie Mordovtseva over sent texts is largely over, another big controversy reared its head thanks to Florian Sukaj.

While Florian has gotten along with his wife, Stacey Silva, on 90 Day: The Last Resort, he has struggled to keep his cool with others. That was really on display in the latest episode, and based on Stacey's response to it, I think it's an issue in their relationship that needs to be addressed ASAP.

Florian Was Offended By A Misunderstanding, And Lost His Cool

Brandon and Julia Gibbs received a nice honeymoon suite as a prize for their win in the challenge, and to celebrate their major breakthrough in therapy, they hosted a party with the rest of the people at the resort. Everyone was invited, but for some reason, Florian took offense. He felt he and Stacey Silva weren't explicitly invited to attend, and despite others saying he was free to come, he decided to stay put and stew about it.

Eventually, the rest of the cast learned about Florian being upset, and tried to go talk to them about it. What should've been a misunderstanding quickly turned into a screaming match between Florian and Jasmine Pineda, and it was way more intense than her showdown with Natalie. The two had to be separated, and after it was all said and done, Florian was so upset he still refused to go to the party.

Stacey Said They Need To Work On Florian's Temper In Therapy, And I Agree

Stacey was upset her night was ruined, and that she couldn't attend the party because Florian was upset. She mentioned his anger is a real problem, and after seeing how it all escalated from a simple misunderstanding to a full-blown fight, I agree. Florian could benefit from getting a better grip on his emotions, because that would be exhausting to be around as a partner.

I was originally shocked to see Stacey and Florian on 90 Day: The Last Resort and confused after the first few episodes. They don't seem to have a ton of issues in their relationship, and until this latest episode, I thought they stood a good chance of reconciling. I maintain my position after this latest episode, though I do think their marriage would be a lot more peaceful if Florian could get his temper in check.

I also was a little shocked by some of the comments the couple revealed that were made by her sister and twin, Darcey Silva. I know that if I were to hear my sister tell my spouse they should leave me, I would have some choice words for them. It's surprising that Stacey hasn't confronted her sister about these comments, and I'm hoping we get to see that happen before 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 ends. I'm still rooting for these two to make it out of therapy as a couple, but now I agree there are some issues they need to work on.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping we get less fighting between the cast and some real therapy to prepare couples for the upcoming recommitment ceremony.