90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Cast Has Been Unveiled, And I'm Shocked To See Two Of The Couples Involved

90 Day Fiancé is bringing back its most entertaining spinoff right before 2024 closes out. 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 is hitting the 2024 TV schedule soon, and while I'm not the least bit surprised to see some of the usual suspects have reached a breaking point in their relationship, two couples participating caught me off-guard.

Before we get into that, however, we should talk about the cast overall. Here's who we'll be watching when 90 Day: The Last Resort returns to TLC and is streaming with a Max subscription beginning Monday, December 2nd:

Brandon and Julia Gibbs

Ariela and Biniyam Shibre

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein

As much as I wish the franchise would move on from Gino and Jasmine, I can't deny that they likely need any and all the help. It's also no surprise to me they're appearing on 90 Day: The Last Resort, given his latest comments on social media about their relationship. The same is true of many couples appearing, though I still can't believe we'll see these two couples appear.

(Image credit: TLC)

Stacey And Florian

Admittedly, the reason I'm shocked that Stacey and Florian are on this season is because they're rarely acknowledged as part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. While Darcey & Stacey is a 90 Day spinoff, it doesn't reference it in the show's title, and neither Stacey nor Florian had a storyline on it. Darcey was the main star of the franchise, mainly for her horrible streak of romances that featured a brutal breakup. I'm not necessarily opposed to seeing them. It's just a decision that's out of left field.

(Image credit: TLC)

Brandon And Julia

It's been a long time since we'd first met Brandon and Julia, but my memories of the fights with his parents about them sharing a bedroom remain clear as day. Despite those smaller issues, it seemed like their relationship was relatively healthy and without issue. If it weren't, surely we would've seen them on as many spinoffs as some of the other dysfunctional couples, right?

That's just speculation on my part, and honestly, there are plenty of married 90 Day couples who split after marriage who didn't have as many spinoff appearances as people like Angela Deem or Big Ed Brown. It wouldn't be the strangest thing in the world to learn on 90 Day: The Last Resort that their marriage is on the rocks and that they may end up getting a divorce by the time this is all said and done. That said, I hope things work out for them because they were one of my favorite couples during their inaugural season.

As mentioned, readers can tune in for the premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort on Monday, December 2nd at 8:00 p.m. ET. If Season 2 was like the first season, we're in for one wild ride.