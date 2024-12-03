90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Just Started, And I'm Already Exhausted By Biniyam And Ariel

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 premiere "Built To Last." Stream the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort returned for Season 2, and despite some surprising faces in the cast, I was largely unsurprised to see the rest. This is especially true for Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, who were going through some troubles when last seen on 90 Day Diaries. Suffice it to say, those problems still exist, and I'm sure we'll hear much more about them as this show slides into the 2025 TV schedule, for better or worse.

I hate to say it, but I'm already exhausted by these two. Even though it's been a minute since we've seen them, it feels like the same old story we've heard time and time again...and again. Here's the latest on what's going on as viewers wait and see if this married 90 Day Fiancé couple will split or give their marriage another chance.

Ariela Allegedly Has Concrete Proof He Cheated On Her

As if the previous times Biniyam allegedly cheated weren't enough, Ariela arrived on 90 Day: The Last Resort with concrete proof that he was unfaithful. This time around it was discovered via DMs from his social media accounts, which she had access to and managed for him.

Ariela explained that she saw messages in which Biniyam exchanged numbers with women and that there was one photo he posted where he was kissing a woman on the cheek. I would give Biniyam the benefit of the doubt if this wasn't already the umpteenth time something shady like this has happened in their run on 90 Day Fiancé.

The fact that he's carrying on like that when he knows that his wife runs his social media...it just feels a bit shameless. But on the flip side, I also don't understand why Ariela is tolerating it either. It feels like they should've hit the skids long before The Last Resort Season 2, but maybe there's hope for them yet.

Ariela Was Hurt When Biniyam Tried To Shake Her Hand

Just based on the introductions and the fact they arrived separately, it seems clear that Ariela and Biniyam have not been staying together. And yet, when it comes time for them to greet each other, Ariela got offended that he went for a handshake, and then forced him into hugging her when he clearly did not want to.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It was a bad look that everyone noticed. When Rob Werne and Sophie Sierra, who separated almost immediately after marrying, are calling out your bad relationship, you might have problems.

Biniyam Only Wants His Social Media Accounts Back

Though it wasn't explicitly stated, it seems like Biniyam has a clear goal for appearing on 90 Day: The Last Resort. He wants the passwords to his social media accounts, and that's about it. Honestly, I sensed that if he had gotten them within the first thirty minutes of the spinoff's premiere, he would've left and cut all ties with the franchise.

I can't prove that, obviously, but it does seem he is about as unconcerned about working out his marriage with Ariela as anyone can possibly be. I'm not quite sure why either of them agreed to take part in this spinoff, but maybe I'll be surprised, and they'll come out of this in a better place than they were prior.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. If this season is anything like the first one, we're in for a helluva ride, so make sure to keep an eye on this spinoff!