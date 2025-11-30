Where All The Couples Of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Ended Up

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 was filled with drama, and with one couple already separated before the season began, it's worth wondering how things shook out for every couple involved. After all, married 90 Day couples are splitting up more frequently, but are we adding anyone from this cast to the list?

CinemaBlend has been watching all season long with an HBO Max subscription and tracking updates on social media, and we have the latest information on where things stand to the best of our knowledge. Here's where things stand, though some answers may be more evident than others.

(Image credit: TLC)

Kara And Guillermo - Not Together

Kara and Guillermo Rojer started the season living in separate places and were allegedly working to save their marriage. I've shared my suspicions, however, that they're quietly moving toward divorce and hoping for an invite to a new season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, much like Ariela and Biniyam Shibre, who agreed to divorce on-camera in Season 2. There's just so little effort on either end to actually reconcile, their entire storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? felt like they were going through the motions.

There are widespread rumors online that Kara and Guillermo divorced, and that the latter was granted full custody of their son, Nicolas. I couldn't find concrete evidence beyond people just repeating that in various videos with no court documents or anything of that nature. That said, neither has photographs of the other on their Instagram pages, so I think it's safe to say they are definitely no longer together.

(Image credit: TLC)

Brandon And Julia - Still Together

After working on their relationship on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, Brandon and Julia Gibbs were ready to make an honest attempt at trying for a child. Unfortunately, stressors like surgery to increase her fertility chances were at play, and Brandon's parents were once again invading way too deeply into the couple's relationship.

It actually caused a massive falling out between Brandon and his parents, and when Julia became pregnant, he didn't tell them for several months. Fortunately, they were looped in during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, and we're all waiting for the official reveal of their new child.

(Image credit: TLC)

Adnan And Tigerlily - Still Together

Adnan and Tigerlily Abdelfattah's storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 revolved around his moving to the United States, and the two trying to live together while having vastly different worldviews. In truth, it felt like their storyline was cut short, which may be the case given what happened in the tell-all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shaun Robinson announced at the top of the tell-all that Adnan and Tigerlily would not be appearing, but 90 Day Fiancé fans suspected as much when Adnan caught massive backlash for antisemitic posts he made on social media. Tigerlily later said they showed up to film, but refused to share a stage with Alexei Brovarnik, who served in the IDF as is mandatory for Israeli citizens. They're still together, but I doubt they'll be asked back for a future season of 90 Day Fiancé.

(Image credit: TLC)

Loren And Alexei - Still Together

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik's storyline this season really had nothing to do with their marriage and everything to do with their friendship with another couple, Libby and Andrei Castravet. The couple had a falling out after a dinner party went wrong, and only escalated when the two began to air dirty laundry about each other at one of Yara Dufren's business events.

The season ended with it still unclear whether Libby and Loren were still feuding, though the former hinted the drama between them was largely scripted. Whatever is happening with that situation, it appears that Loren and Alexei are stronger than ever.

(Image credit: TLC)

Andrei And Libby - Still Together

Andrei and Libby Castravet started out the season with a storyline that revolved around a potential move to Moldova. When Libby learned the nest egg property they'd poured tens of thousands of dollars into was essentially stolen by a contracting company in the area, she was ready to catch the first flight home. Mainly because it was the first time she had heard of it. Then their story turned into the whole falling out with Loren and Alexei, which I already got into above.

All evidence online suggests that Libby and Andrei are doing relatively well in their relationship, but they're currently having a hard time. Libby's father, Chuck, who accompanied them to Moldova, recently passed away. I wouldn't be surprised if the couple steps back from appearing on future spin-offs and takes some time to heal from a tremendous loss in their family.

(Image credit: TLC)

Jovi And Yara - Still Together

Jovi and Yara Dufren didn't really have much going on this season, and it's fair to say the storyline they were a part of only kind of involved them. They were essentially the friends in the middle as Loren and Alexei feuded with Libby and Andrei, but did get into it somewhat in the end when Libby shared that Loren talked about Yara behind her back.

That said, there was never any reason to suspect they were going to end their marriage this season, so it shouldn't come as a shock to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers that they're still together and enjoying life with their daughter.

(Image credit: TLC)

Darcey And Georgi - Still Together

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev seemed to be on the brink of divorce at the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and a Google search will claim the couple divorced. As was the case with Kara and Guillermo, I was unable to find explicit evidence of that, beyond rumor pages on social media repeatedly saying it without evidence.

I'm skeptical about believing the couple is over, especially after Georgi posted an anniversary tribute to Darcey on Instagram in mid-November. I have a feeling we'll see them on a new season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and maybe we'll get more details about what's really happening in their relationship. For now, I think the signs are more positive than not that they're still together.

(Image credit: TLC)

Jasmine And Matt - Still Together

Jasmine Pineda was living with Matt Branistareanu at the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and by the end of the season, they welcomed their daughter together. The parts in between weren't quite that neat, unfortunately, though, with Jasmine feeling like Matt was ashamed of her, but they managed to work it out in the end.

Matt and Jasmine are together right now, but it's a legitimate question of whether they'll ever get married. For the time being, she's still trying to get a divorce from Gino Palazzolo, and until that happens, she wouldn't be able to marry Matt anyway.

(Image credit: TLC)

Gino Palazzolo - Single

Gino Palazzolo started out the season in a romance with a woman named Natalie, but that fizzled out pretty quickly once she had a showdown with Jasmine in a bar. Since then, it seemed like Gino took a step back from relationships, choosing instead to work on ending his marriage to Jasmine before moving forward with someone else.

As of writing, it doesn't seem like he has another relationship in his life right now. Fortunately, he has other spinoffs like 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day: The Single Life, where he can continue his time in the franchise without necessarily needing to rush into something new.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of DC Comics (the DCU, DCEU, and classics) as well as 90 Day Fiancé and all of its spinoffs. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 is over, but it lives on for viewers over on HBO Max. Of course, I'm sure other fans will go on to the next spinoff because a new season of Before The 90 Days is just around the corner, and that one always delivers great storylines.