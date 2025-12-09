90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Latest Episode Didn't Feature Jenny And Sumit, But We Have An Update On Their Cafe

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Gutted." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way didn't feature Jenny and Sumit Singh this week, so we'll have to wait another week for more hijinks involving their cafe business. It's the couple's grand plan, which they hope will get them out of his parents' house and back on their own. It has had me curious about how it was doing in 2025.

While future episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will bleed into the 2026 TV schedule, the franchise films these 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs well in advance. This usually allows fans to do a little digging on storylines as they play out on television, and thanks to Reddit, we know the status of Jenny and Sumit's cafe.

Jenny And Sumit's Cafe Has Seemingly Closed

A 90 Day Fiancé fan did some investigating into Jenny and Sumit's family cafe and found a photo of the nearby pharmacy, taken two months ago. Surprise, it looks as though Sumit and Jenny's cafe is no longer in business. Either that, or it's moved to a new location. In any case, it's no longer where it was on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

I'm sure this isn't much of a surprise to anyone watching, considering the litany of problems the business has had since its inception. The space only had running water from the employee toilet, rented a coffee machine Jenny didn't know how to run, and apparently, she doesn't know how to count change in the country either. I'd complain more about that, but I've already spent enough time prior to this about how Jenny doesn't acclimate to India's culture despite having lived there for years. Sometimes, it isn't hard to understand why his parents disliked their relationship for so long.

Was The Cafe Just A Stunt For The Show?

The revelation has led fans to suspect that the entire cafe was just a stunt for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and just a way to have them do something other than sit in his parents' house and argue all season. 90 Day cast members have accused the series of faking storylines in the past, but is this one of them?

I can only speculate, but I certainly agree that it felt like a business that was doomed to fail from the moment the location was chosen. It also didn't make any sense to me how Sumit and Jenny were supposed to profit off a restaurant that the entire family was working at. Typically, when it seems like everything in the storyline is unfolding without anyone stopping to use common sense, a logical explanation would be that it was done solely for entertainment.

I would almost hope the storyline was fake for Jenny and Sumit's sake, because otherwise it would be devastating for them to fail with the business and realize they need to find another way to move out from under his parents' roof and back into their own place. That said, the joint family system is pretty common in India, and if they're on good terms with his parents, then what's the problem in living together?

We may find out before the end of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Keep with this season as we head into the new year, and see if we learn the fate of the cafe for sure before the season is up.