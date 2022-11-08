90 Day: The Single Life Dropped A Wild Bombshell About Mike And Natalie, And I Need To See The Next Episode ASAP

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode called “Back To The Wood.”

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 seemed like it was going one way with Natalie Mordovtseva's story, but after her ultimatum with Josh Weinstein fell flat , the 90 Day Fiancé star detoured in a wildly different direction. Natalie decided to make an impromptu trip to her ex-husband Mike Youngquist and dropped a bombshell in the preview for next week that has me dying to see the next episode ASAP.

Natalie decided to pay Mike a visit after she learned that he sent her mother money to help her during the Ukrainian and Russian conflict . The first half of the visit occurred toward the end of the latest episode, and I think it’s fair to say that anyone familiar with them likely didn’t expect the visit to go so smoothly. I certainly didn’t expect what Natalie told Mike in the preview for next week’s episode, which had my jaw on the floor.

Natalie Told Mike She Still Loved Him

As mentioned, Natalie dropped a pretty big bombshell in the preview for next week’s 90 Day: The Single Life, and it could signal that her search for love is officially over. Natalie told Mike that she still loved him, and before anyone jumps to say she was likely speaking in a platonic way, read what she said below:

Michael, I love you…I could move back.

As if signaling she wants to move back in with him wasn't enough, Natalie also mentioned in a separate confessional scene that she made a mistake in leaving Michael. As hard as it may be to believe, it sounds like she’s genuinely interested in getting back together. That’s quite a shocking development, especially considering the journey they’ve had thus far.

Will Mike And Natalie Get Back Together?

Natalie may want to get back together with Mike, but will that actually happen? Let’s not forget that Natalie has issues with both Mike’s uncle Beau and mother Trish, and we learned in the latest 90 Day: The Single Life that Trish is currently living with Mike. We also learned that Mike’s mother is even less fond of Natalie now than when they were married, so I’m assuming she hasn’t moved past the whole name-calling drama .

Mike and Natalie had a lot of problems with their relationship beyond stuff involving his family. Some might remember that Natalie disliked Mike’s house and the fact that he was sending inappropriate texts to women . Their relationship in general was full of ups and downs, and those problems only intensified with their marriage. I’d be legitimately surprised if they do end up getting back together, but considering Natalie and Josh seem finished after her expressing her want for children , could fans be in for an improbable reconciliation?