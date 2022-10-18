90 Day: The Single Life: Will Natalie's Ultimatum To Josh Help Or Hurt Their Relationship?
What's going to happen?
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode “Fishing For The Truth.” Read at your own risk!
Natalie Mordovtseva is continuing her search for love in Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. It’s clear she’s hoping that Josh Weinstein will be the man she will spend forever with after her previous marriage to 90 Day Fiancé’s Mike Youngquist fell apart. Natalie made her intentions apparent to the audience in regard to what she wants with Josh, and it looks like he’s going to learn all that as well in an upcoming episode.
After Josh and Natalie spent a day out on the boat with his ex-wife and son, she revealed how she was feeling in a confessional segment. Perhaps this big step by Josh in showing Natalie a part of his life inspired her to think about opening up to him on her end, as she noted soon after that there were some things she needed to say to him as their relationship continues:
From the sounds of that, it doesn’t seem like Natalie wants to be a part of the cast for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 (and It seems like she’d be joining Debbie Johnson in exiting if so). She’s gotten close enough with Josh that she’s wanting to discuss the possibility of starting a family with him, should that be something that he’s open to.
And it seems like from Natalie’s perspective, she’s not entirely sure where things stand with Josh on that front. Viewers saw his sixteen-year-old son Jett in the latest episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, and he also has a five-year-old daughter named Kinsley (via InTouch). It feels like Natalie has a sense that adding more kids to the equation might be something Josh isn’t interested in doing, based on what she said to him in the preview for next week’s episode:
If it’s a dealbreaker, this could be the end of the road for Josh and Natalie on 90 Day: The Single Life. As for what we know regarding the matter, it’s unclear whether or not the couple is still dating at the present. One Redditor managed to track down and screenshot a flirtatious exchange on social media between Josh and Libby Castravet’s sister Jenn with talk about them dating, which would be a real curveball if that’s the case. (Is Josh aware of all their drama with Andrei?)
That said, the exchange between them in which Jenn reveals fans “caught” them dating looks to be made purely in jest, and there’s even some evidence he’s been a family friend of the Potthast family for some time (via ScreenRant). Them knowing each other is a very odd coincidence I’d like to dive into further at a later date, though it’s ultimately unhelpful in confirming if Natalie and Josh are still together. We just may have to wait and see what happens and if any updates on them pop up in the meantime.
90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those searching for a more dramatic reality show on the 2022 TV schedule could struggle a bit, but I’m sure there’s at least one or two titles on there worthy of standing alongside it.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.