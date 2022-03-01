90 Day Fiancé's Natalie Mordovtseva And Yara Dufren Give Updates On Family In Ukraine
By Mick Joest published
The stars provided updates on their family.
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine goes on, 90 Day Fiancé audiences might be curious about the current situation for the TLC series' notable Ukrainian stars. Natalie Mordovtseva and Yara Dufren have both provided recent updates on how things are going with their familes and friends back home, and how their lives are at the present.
Natalie Mordovtseva recently updated her followers on the status of her mother, whom she left back in Ukraine. Natalie, who worked as an actress in her home country before she moved to the U.S. and married Mike Youngquist, revealed in an Instagram Story that her mother is safe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The 90 Day Fiancé star noted many of her friends in Kyiv are living in fear and are still stuck in the city along with others. It certainly must be stressful to hear for Natalie Mordovtseva, who is only able to use her platform to raise awareness to the issue.
Yara Dufren left Ukraine (and also appeared on TV prior to 90 Day like Natalie) to marry Lousiana native Jovi Dufren, and now has a daughter with him. She appeared on Fox News (via 90DayTheMelanatedWay) to talk about what she’s aware of regarding Ukraine, and gave an update on her family as well.
It appears that while Yara’s mother lives in Ukraine, she’s feasibly able to make it out of the country if she has the immediate need. That should provide some relief for Yara, at least, though she still has many family members in danger.
Unfortunately, Yara revealed her family is unable to travel to the United States. Yara detailed the issue with her family being unable to come to the U.S., and the additional danger those in her family still face by remaining in the country.
It’s clear that even though these 90 Day Fiancé stars are currently safe in the U.S., they’re both affected deeply by the situation in Ukraine. Hopefully, they’ll get some positive news soon and be able to share updates with fans in the future.
90 Day Finacé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Natalie Mordovtseva and Yara Dufren aren’t on the current season, but fans can maybe see them in some of the other upcoming shows from the franchise happening in 2022.
