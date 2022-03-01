90 Day Fiancé's Natalie Mordovtseva And Yara Dufren Give Updates On Family In Ukraine

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine goes on, 90 Day Fiancé audiences might be curious about the current situation for the TLC series' notable Ukrainian stars. Natalie Mordovtseva and Yara Dufren have both provided recent updates on how things are going with their familes and friends back home, and how their lives are at the present.

Natalie Mordovtseva recently updated her followers on the status of her mother, whom she left back in Ukraine. Natalie, who worked as an actress in her home country before she moved to the U.S. and married Mike Youngquist , revealed in an Instagram Story that her mother is safe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

My mom is safe from today morning, she made it to Europe with some other families. Unfortunately, [all my] friends are locked at that hell. Every night they telling me that they gonna die. I’m suffering with my people.

The 90 Day Fiancé star noted many of her friends in Kyiv are living in fear and are still stuck in the city along with others. It certainly must be stressful to hear for Natalie Mordovtseva, who is only able to use her platform to raise awareness to the issue.

(Image credit: TLC)

Yara Dufren left Ukraine ( and also appeared on TV prior to 90 Day like Natalie) to marry Lousiana native Jovi Dufren, and now has a daughter with him. She appeared on Fox News (via 90DayTheMelanatedWay ) to talk about what she’s aware of regarding Ukraine, and gave an update on her family as well.

Honestly, everything is going on so crazy, ​​I would never think before that in 2022 that something can happen like this. My family and my friends are super scared. They’re terrified, they can’t sleep. They [scared] that if they fall asleep, they will not wake up. It’s just too much they’re going through a lot right now. . .My mom live in West [Ukraine], like so far away near the Hungarian border. I’m like, ‘Hey guys, you need to leave to my mom’s house because its more safe place for you to be right there.’ They tried to leave, but there was too big a line to get petrol there. . .then the city closed. They needed to stay home.

It appears that while Yara’s mother lives in Ukraine, she’s feasibly able to make it out of the country if she has the immediate need. That should provide some relief for Yara, at least, though she still has many family members in danger.

Unfortunately, Yara revealed her family is unable to travel to the United States. Yara detailed the issue with her family being unable to come to the U.S., and the additional danger those in her family still face by remaining in the country.

My parents cannot come here. Honestly, it’s just impossible right now. My mom was wanting to come here, but right before she was supposed to come here, the embassies closed. For now, it’s just impossible. My mom is safe, but the rest of my family, not really. They are still in Ukraine. My sister have a child, and he is almost 18. He’s just such a kid, and I’m scared he will need to join the army because he cannot protect himself. . .He doesn’t want to go and fight. He can protect nothing. He is just a kid.

It’s clear that even though these 90 Day Fiancé stars are currently safe in the U.S., they’re both affected deeply by the situation in Ukraine . Hopefully, they’ll get some positive news soon and be able to share updates with fans in the future.