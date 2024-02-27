90 Day: The Single Life Is Going Full-Circle With Natalie Mordovtseva After Breakup With Josh, But I Don't Think It's Going To Work Out

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 episode "Tyray Shoots His Shot." Read at your own risk!

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein finally decided to end their relationship, which gave the 90 Day Fiancé star a chance to start fresh and try to find a lover more suited to what she wants. Apparently, Natalie didn't see it that way because after an episode of being single, we're already seeing The Single Life star repeat the same mistakes of the past by bringing Mike Youngquist back around.

90 Day: The Single Life previewed Mike getting back into the picture in the next episode, but I'm not so confident it's going to work out the way Natalie wants. Here is what's on tap for the upcoming episode, which I would say everyone should make a point to tune in for on TLC or with their Max subscription.

Natalie Is Back To Talking About Her Ex-Husband Mike Youngquist

Natalie's mother Nelia has continued to beat the drum that her daughter needs to go back to her ex-husband Mike ever since she arrived in the United States. She's a big fan of Mike, which isn't too surprising considering he helped her make her way over to the U.S. from Ukraine even when he and Natalie weren't together. Once Josh was out of the picture, Nelia was ready to give him a call.

What's surprising is 90 Day: The Single Life showed Natalie saying that she still has feelings for Mike. It seems she's forgotten the wild incidents that occurred over their brief marriage or the fact that his mother, Trish, still doesn't care for her and would make big problems if they reconciled.

Mike Has Been Seen With A New Girlfriend On Social Media

90 Day Fiancé couples get married and split, but Natalie has largely relied on the fact that Mike has been there if her new relationship wasn't working out. Now, based on posts on social media with his new girlfriend, it doesn't look like that's the case anymore. The latest video on his Instagram shows him hanging out in Las Vegas with his new lady in December, which can be found below:

I can't say anything with certainty, but if I were to guess whether Mike would pursue this relationship or get back together with someone who publicly criticized his home shortly after their marriage, I'd think he's going with the former. I wrote once that Mike and Natalie's marriage was doomed from the start, and I still stand by that. I'm confused why Natalie would truly want to reconcile, outside of needing some support while she tries to find steady work and live in Los Angeles. I'll be interested to see how this reunion goes and what will happen when the ex-lovers reunite.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As Natalie goes back to square one with her storyline, it'll be interesting to see what the other cast members are up to as this season winds down.