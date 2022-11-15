90 Day: The Single Life Revealed One Big Problem With Mike And Natalie After Their Reunion

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode “Fee Fi Fo Fum.” Read at your own risk!

Natalie Mordovtseva’s been on a quest for love in Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and what a ride it's been. Natalie tried to make things work with Josh Weinstein, but when he balked at the idea of children and starting a new family , her journey led her to a place few might’ve expected. Natalie headed back to Washington to connect with her ex-husband Mike Youngquist , and while it went better than most 90 Day Fiancé fans could’ve imagined, there’s still one big problem after their reunion.

Natalie confessed she still had feelings for Mike and even mentioned the possibility of her moving back in. Mike definitely seemed hesitant about letting Natalie back into his life, though slowly, he lowered his guard. Before things progressed too far though, their reunion was interrupted by Mike’s mother, Trish.

If there’s even a part of Mike that’s receptive to forgiving Natalie for leaving him, it seemed clear Trish was going to remind him of all the reasons he shouldn’t. A brief clip of next week’s episode showed a sitdown between Natalie and Trish, and Mike’s mother didn’t hold back in what little we heard her say:

You totally used Michael. That’s all you did. You used him to get to America.

It’s no secret Trish had her reservations about Natalie from the start, and even asked friends to object during the wedding because she didn’t approve of the relationship. Natalie had to expect that Trish wouldn’t be receptive to her just waltzing back into her son’s life, and potentially moving back into a house she’s currently in as well.

Natalie cried and buried her head in Mike’s chest in the next scene, but it didn’t sound like she was resigned to giving up on a second chance with her ex. In fact, she sounded rather confident she could get Trish on her side provided Michael wants to be with her:

Trish looks at me like a person who could take her son away from her, but she’ll accept it if I want to be with Michael.

Natalie’s twist in wanting a future with Mike again is surprising, especially given the number of issues they had in their short marriage. Natalie had problems with Michael related to inappropriate texts and generally hated living in his home . It seems improbable that these two are actually serious about getting back together, but I guess I should wait for the next episode to see what happens.