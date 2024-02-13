90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Might've Shown The End Of One Couple's Relationship

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "John Tells The Truth." Read at your own risk!

It looks like another longtime – or at least longtime in relation to the average relationship in this franchise – 90 Day Fiancé couple is about to split up. The Single Life Season 4 cast has a lot of promising relationships at a potential crossroads, and it seemed like one was bound and determined to fall apart with both people going their separate ways. I'm not exactly shocked it's Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva, but it did really come out of nowhere.

90 Day: The Single Life continues the saga of Josh and Natalie in Season 4. Thus far, this season hasn't featured much besides Natalie's painful job interview and trying to find a sustainable job in Los Angeles, but the story is heating up. It seems the conversation they were having at the end of the episode will lead to their breakup, based on what we've seen in previous episodes.

It Seems Natalie And Josh Are About To Break Up

Josh arrived for a meeting with Natalie after listening to his friends talk about how she seems opportunistic and using him to get footing and acting roles after moving to Los Angeles. Based on his confessional, it seemed like he agreed, and he might be moving toward breaking things off if things don't cool down with her constant need for help, and demands of him.

Essentially it was the worst time for Natalie to show up after listening to her mother say that had this been like her past relationships, she'd be engaged by now. Now, with a head full of steam, she's prepared to roll into this serious conversation with the ultimatum that he needs to take the relationship to the next level or they're done.

I don't have a crystal ball that predicts how it's all going to go down, but the preview for next week's episode that shows Natalie crying while sitting on a curb makes me feel like I can guess the outcome of the conversation without watching next week's episode with my Max subscription.

In fairness, this 90 Day: The Single Life relationship has been slowly headed toward an end since Season 3. Natalie made it clear that she wants to be married and have her own family with Josh, and isn't too interested in the family he already has. Despite him rejecting her ultimatum last season and stating he doesn't really want to have kids again, they made it to Season 4 and are still together. This relationship probably should've ended a while ago, mainly because it's two people who want different things from a partner.

Social Media Hints They're Are No Longer Together

A brief journey over to Josh and Natalie's Instagram accounts will show that they each don't really have any pictures of the other on social media. That alone is pretty suspicious, especially considering the recent tragedy that Josh is going through. His son was involved in a fatal car crash and ended up losing his leg as a result of the accident. There were messages from Josh's ex and others wishing the family well in their recovery, but nothing from Natalie except promotion for an event she's participating in.

That alone feels like a major sign that Josh and Natalie are no longer together, as one would think regardless of her feelings for his family, the 90 Day Fiancé cast member might share something in support of her significant other's son. It also doesn't appear that Natalie currently follows Josh on Instagram, which feels like another hint they are not together. I'd wager the relationship is dead, or maybe she isn't over ex-husband Mike Youngquist after all?

We will see what all goes down in new 90 Day: The Single Life episodes, which air on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager to see how next week plays out for the couple, and what's next for Natalie if this truly is the end of the road with Josh.