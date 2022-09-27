Is 90 Day Fiancé's Debbie Johnson Still With Tony After Night On The Town?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode “What Happens In Vegas.” Read at your own risk!

Debbie Johnson started off 90 Day: The Single Life in a better position (no pun intended) than other cast members, even considering her troubles with her son Colt Johnson . She connected with a Canadian gent named Tony, and for the first time in a long while, she enjoyed a romantic and intimate evening with her new friend. After their night on the town in Las Vegas, it seemed like Debbie and Tony officially reached couple status, but is that still the case today?

For those wondering if Debbie was able to extend that spark to the point where she's still with her 90 Day Fiancé lover, all signs point to "sultry nodding," at least based on some social media sightings. Someone on Reddit happened to spot Debbie on a bus in Vancouver a little less than two weeks before the Single Life episode aired, and snapped a picture of her sitting with Tony. It would seem that things are going smoothly for the pair, and are at least serious enough to warrant her taking the trip north to visit him in his home country. This doesn't seem to just be a one-off romance.

Debbie has been a little more cryptic about her official relationship status via her own social media, perhaps in an attempt to prevent spoiling the result of her 90 Day: The Single Life storyline. With that said, Debbie spent some time in New York recently, and was clearly hanging out with whoever took the picture of her posing in front of Macy’s:

Debbie also managed to catch a New York Yankees game while in the Big Apple, but didn’t share a reason why she was out and about in NYC. It wasn’t that long ago that the 90 Day Fiancé stars from Season 9 gathered there to film the tell-all . It’s possible that Debbie was in the city for similar purposes, and possibly brought Tony along to continue their ongoing romance.

Assuming social media is telling something close to the real story here, it is good to hear that Debbie is in a relationship that allows her to have some fun, especially after her falling out with Colt. It sounds like their situation was nothing but stress for his and Vanessa’s marriage, and caused some real issues .

It’s not the first time Debbie played a factor in Colt’s relationships going south, either. Seeing as how he divorced Larissa Santos Lima and broke things off with Jess Caroline in part due to his mother's involvement, it might be best if she has her own relationship to keep her occupied. Of course, we still have yet to find out how Colt feels about this relationship, and if he might turn the tables to ultimately become an obstacle in his mother’s search for love. In either case, I'm excited to see what unfolds on 90 Day: The Single Life, even if we know this slight spoiler.