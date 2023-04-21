A Baywatch Star Is In Hot Water After Allegedly Threatening His Ex-Girlfriend

From 1989 to 2001, the Baywatch cast were certified heartthrobs, thanks to their beachside running and iconic red bathing suits. Many of the big names that were involved are still household names, with David Hasselhoff being... well, David Hasselhoff, Donna D’Errico still stunning in a gold bikini this week and Pamela Anderson getting real about her treatment behind the scenes . However, the latest on Baywatch star David Charvet doesn't give him a good look.

The 50-year-old actor, who played Matt Brody for 71 episodes of Baywatch, is reportedly being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. Per TMZ ’s sources, David Charvet is a suspect in a criminal threat report apparently filed by his ex-girlfriend Katie Boskovich, an actor as well, who has found small guest roles in Days of Our Lives, Entourage and The Mentalist in the past.

According to the report, Charvet and Boskovich recently broke up and got into a heated discussion last week that led his ex to become frightened and file a report with the Los Angeles Police Department. What happens next will depend on whether the investigation finds anything on Charvet and what the prosecutor’s office decides.

Baywatch (1989-2001) (Image credit: NBC) Created By: Michael Berk

Starring: David Hasselhoff, Jeremy Jackson, Michael Newman, Pamela Anderson, Gregory Alan Williams, Alexandra Paul, Michael Bergin, David Chokachi, David Charvet and Yasmine Bleeth

Seasons: 11

Charvet debuted his role as a main cast member in Baywatch during the Season 3 premiere and said goodbye to the series back in 1996 during the Season 6 finale. When the franchise was turned into a 2017 movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron portrayed Charvet’s character. Alexandra Daddario played the new Summer Quinn and shared earlier this year the role raised her profile in a big way .

David Charvet was born and raised in Lyon, France before catching his big break with Baywatch. Aside from Baywatch, David Charvet also made a mark on popular ‘90s television as Craig Field in 46 episodes of Melrose Place. Since the ‘90s, Charvet hasn’t done a ton of acting, with his last credit being back in 2013 for a movie called Prisoners of the Sun. Additionally, he briefly had a music career where he released charting singles at the height of his fame.

The actor also dated Pamela Anderson in the early ‘90s, but ended up marrying TV personality Brooke Burke back in 2011, and they share two kids together. Charvet got divorced from the former Dancing With The Stars winner who shaded Tyra Banks back in 2020. The co-parents agreed on 50/50 physical and legal custody of their kids.