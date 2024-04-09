Looks Like Even A-Rod Is An Olivia Rodrigo Fan, And His Story About Taking His Daughter To Her Concert Is So Sweet

Last year Taylor Swift had celebrities calling in all of their favors in order to snag tickets to the Eras Tour, many of whom were seen accompanying their children to the show as Swift made her way across the United States. However, the “Cruel Summer” singer isn’t the only artist who the younger crowd is clamoring to see belt their hits live, and A-Rod recently got to take in an Olivia Rodrigo concert with his 15-year-old daughter Ella. The athlete shared his experience at the Guts World Tour show, and I love this father-daughter bonding moment.

Alex Rodriguez, formerly of New York Yankees fame, understands the hype surrounding the “Vampire” singer after his experience with his teenager during one of the recent stops on the Guts World Tour. So after surviving tens of thousands of shrieking Livies, does A-Rod consider himself a fan? He told People :

I do now. She's a force, and she's so nice and so humble — and she killed it.

A-Rod really seemed to have an appreciation for what O-Rod brings to the stage, and it sounds like the angsty artist was a delight in real life too. (Because as the daughter of a World Series champion who won the Golden Glove Award twice and dated Jennifer Lopez, Ella definitely got to go backstage.) Rodriguez said:

That was really cool. We had a great time. I was surrounded by 20,000 teenagers screaming very, very loud, but Ella had the time of her life. She got to meet Olivia after, and she was so nice to my daughter. She was so humble, so connected, and it's definitely a day that we won't forget for a long time.

It’s great to hear that the teenager had such a fun time at the concert with her dad and that Olivia Rodrigo was part of a lasting memory with the pair. A-Rod shared a post to Instagram of his experience at the show, and despite being “exhausted” and just wanting to go to sleep after a day of filming, he powered through, and the video of him and Ella is too sweet. Check it out below:

Seeing Ella pulling her dad into the venue as he asks his followers to wish him luck is so funny, and it’s simply heartwarming to see the big smile on his face as he films his daughter singing along with the crowd to Olivia Rodrigo’s moody vocals.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress has gained quite an impressive following over the past few years, with Kim Kardashian claiming that she’s a fan . Tim McGraw also got caught jamming to Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “good 4 u,” thanks to his wife Faith Hill secretly recording a video of him rocking out in the car. If you weren’t able to see the singer before her Guts tour headed overseas, you can still catch her with your Disney+ subscription on Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (A Sour Film).