A Security Guard Went Viral For Singing Along At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Turns Out He Just Wanted To See Her Perform, And Man, Can I Relate
He was "Enchanted" by Taylor Swift, and we were "Enchanted" by him.
When Taylor Swift played her shows in Nashville, Davis Perrigo was hired as a security guard, who stood right by the stage, watching the audience to make sure everyone was safe. However, he didn’t take the job because he needed it, he’s actually an accountant. What happened was, he got caught in the Ticketmaster fiasco and couldn’t get tickets, so he did the next best thing: he worked the Eras Tour. And man can I relate to the dedication he had to see his favorite artist live. As Perrigo did his job, he was also caught on video jamming out to every song in the show, and it was incredible, now he’s weighing in on the whole experience.
When I say he went viral, I mean he went viral. He was caught on video by multiple Swifties in his section singing along to all the songs and living his best life. Ryan Bailey caught one angle of Davis Perrigo rocking out to “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and the clip of him singing along to every single word has over 6 million views.
@sobaditsgoodwithryanb ♬ original sound - Ryan Bailey
Another TikTok came from, allthingsalison who posted a montage of clips, that has half a million views calling him the “most adorable Swiftie security guard.”
@allthingsalison ♬ original sound - Alisondra Tee
If I had failed to get tickets to the Eras Tour, I think I also would have tried to find a way in. Like Perrigo, I love Taylor Swift, and seeing her live is a dream, so I have mad respect for him finding a way to not only go to the concert but be front row.
He explained to News Channel 5 in Nashville that he didn’t know the videos of him would blow up as much as they did, he said:
The accountant-turned-temporary-security-guard also said that he was rocking out so hard he was actually reprimanded by the security team, as he told the station:
Overall, Perrigo was extremely grateful for the experience and the love he got from his fellow Swifties, saying:
For both him and us it was a blessing. While he got to witness the surprise songs, Taylor Swift’s stage dive, and the “Bejewled” dance live from the front row, we got to have fun watching him have the time of his life on TikTok.
Perrigo isn’t the first person to get a job just to see Swift’s concerts. Many others have posted their stories about getting hired to pass out the light-up wristbands or work as a bartender in order to see the megastar live. And I gotta say, I respect the hustle, and I’d do the exact same thing.
With Taylor Swift having multiple upcoming projects, and as she gets ready to re-release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), I’m sure passionate fans, just like Davis Perrigo, will continue to find ways to see their favorite artist live. And hopefully, that means we’ll get more wholesome videos of people like him singing along while working security.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee