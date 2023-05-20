A Security Guard Went Viral For Singing Along At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Turns Out He Just Wanted To See Her Perform, And Man, Can I Relate

When Taylor Swift played her shows in Nashville, Davis Perrigo was hired as a security guard, who stood right by the stage, watching the audience to make sure everyone was safe. However, he didn’t take the job because he needed it, he’s actually an accountant. What happened was, he got caught in the Ticketmaster fiasco and couldn’t get tickets, so he did the next best thing: he worked the Eras Tour . And man can I relate to the dedication he had to see his favorite artist live. As Perrigo did his job, he was also caught on video jamming out to every song in the show, and it was incredible, now he’s weighing in on the whole experience.

When I say he went viral, I mean he went viral. He was caught on video by multiple Swifties in his section singing along to all the songs and living his best life. Ryan Bailey caught one angle of Davis Perrigo rocking out to “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and the clip of him singing along to every single word has over 6 million views.

Another TikTok came from, allthingsalison who posted a montage of clips, that has half a million views calling him the “most adorable Swiftie security guard.”

If I had failed to get tickets to the Eras Tour, I think I also would have tried to find a way in. Like Perrigo, I love Taylor Swift, and seeing her live is a dream, so I have mad respect for him finding a way to not only go to the concert but be front row.

He explained to News Channel 5 in Nashville that he didn’t know the videos of him would blow up as much as they did, he said:

I showed someone at work, like, 'Hey, this video got 10,000 views,' and then by that night, it was over one million. I was like, 'OMG, this is out of control.’

The accountant-turned-temporary-security-guard also said that he was rocking out so hard he was actually reprimanded by the security team, as he told the station:

I actually got reprimanded by Taylor’s security saying that I was going too hard, and that I needed to take it down a notch.

Overall, Perrigo was extremely grateful for the experience and the love he got from his fellow Swifties, saying:

It really was a blessing that I didn’t get tickets.

For both him and us it was a blessing. While he got to witness the surprise songs , Taylor Swift’s stage dive , and the “Bejewled” dance live from the front row, we got to have fun watching him have the time of his life on TikTok.

Perrigo isn’t the first person to get a job just to see Swift’s concerts. Many others have posted their stories about getting hired to pass out the light-up wristbands or work as a bartender in order to see the megastar live. And I gotta say, I respect the hustle, and I’d do the exact same thing.