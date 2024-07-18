One Of Abbott Elementary's Writers Celebrated The Show's Emmy Nominations By Seemingly Taking A Shot At The Bear

After just three seasons, Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary is already considered one of the best sitcoms of all time , and that was further supported this week when the 2024 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. The cast and crew garnered nine nods as they prepare for their fourth season, which will premiere on ABC’s fall schedule on October 9, but they’re up against some stiff competition, specifically with The Bear. That fact isn’t lost on Abbott Elementary’s cast and crew, as one of the writers celebrated the Emmy news by seemingly shading the FX on Hulu dramedy.

The Bear received a record 23 nominations for the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards, and they’ll be in direct competition with Abbott Elementary in many categories including Outstanding Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor and Lead Actress — with Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri amongst the Black actresses taking Hollywood by storm on their respective shows. However, The Bear continues to be a point of controversy, with many arguing it should be entered as a drama rather than a comedy . That seemed to be the tone of writer Joya McCrory's post, as she wrote on X (Twitter) :

Proud of Abbott Elementary for all of its Emmy nominations this year, especially Outstanding Comedy series as we are definitely a program where the majority of the running time of at least 6 episodes are primarily comedic, as defined by the TV Academy 😊

While the writer didn’t call out The Bear by name, the implication is pretty clear, especially because this is not a new argument. The Bear swept the 2023 Primetime Emmys, winning in every category it was nominated for, while Abbott Elementary’s only win went to Quinta Brunson for Outstanding Lead Actress (Ayo Edebiri, incidentally, was entered for Best Supporting Actress, which she won).

It also seems like the Emmys often awards the same series over and over, so after its success in 2023, many feel like The Bear is primed to win all the trophies again this year. There are a lot of people who feel that would do a disservice to other shows and actors, including its competition for Outstanding Comedy Series — Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale and Reservation Dogs.

Nobody’s arguing that the Chicago-based dramedy isn’t worthy of any of the recognition it’s getting. The issue is simply that It’s easier to find the comedy in any of the other series listed above than The Bear, which includes darker themes of suicide and depression, and overall has a much more frenetic tone.

Many have often said it’s an honor just to be nominated, and while I’m sure that’s true to some extent, it seems like at least some people with Abbott Elementary might be a little salty about having to go up against a show that arguably shouldn’t be in its category.

Tune into the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards to see how it all plays out. The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, September 15, on ABC, and keep an eye on the 2024 TV schedule for the return dates for all of your favorite shows.