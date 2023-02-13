Looks Like Amy Robach's Putting That GMA Severance Package To Good Use With New Penthouse Apartment In New York

The past few months have seen a lot of changes for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes . Photos that revealed the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-workers had become romantically involved set off a domino effect that led to their suspension and ultimate dismissal from ABC, Holmes filing for divorce and constant media attention. Even with all of the uncertainty that still surrounds their futures, it appears they’ve got enough to get by, because after negotiating a severance package with the alphabet network, Robach has apparently moved into a $2.3 million penthouse apartment in New York City.

Amy Robach reportedly split from her husband of 12 years — Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue — in August 2022, a few months before her relationship with T.J. Holmes was revealed. The Sun reports that following her move out of the West Village home she shared with Shue, Robach has landed in a sizable two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in downtown Manhattan. While such a purchase may seem risky — having just lost her job and with no professional prospects in the near future — Robach’s exit deal was reportedly higher than her partner’s, so maybe that helped facilitate the investment.

The former 20/20 anchor’s new digs include a private terrace and huge windows with panoramic views of New York City, including the Empire State Building. The Sun reports that her new kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wine refrigerator. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with soaking tub and separate spa-like shower.

Her building apparently has a 24-hour doorman and is pet-friendly — an important factor, given that she and estranged husband Andrew Shue appear to be sharing custody of their beloved Maltese-poodle mix, Brody.

Amy Robach may have gotten a more bountiful severance from ABC, but T.J. Holmes doesn’t appear to be hurting either. Ahead of his paramore’s 50th birthday in early February, the former GMA3 anchor was seen purchasing a $650 promise ring — an 18-karat gold Unity Cable ring, to be exact — from David Yurman's downtown Manhattan location. He was then photographed inside a nearby Tiffany & Co. buying a gold chain, which he then looped the ring into.

Even before ABC News’ lengthy investigation into whether or not their alleged affair had violated company policy, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seemed happy to show their relationship off to the world . The couple spent the holidays together and were seen making out on the beaches of Miami ahead of the new year.

Now,, the couple seems to be waiting for the dust to settle a little, before making their next professional moves. ABC, meanwhile, has yet to announce permanent replacements for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on Good Morning America’s third hour, though they were quick to wash their hands of the former hosts .