Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Exit Hasn't Been Great For ABC's Ratings, And One Of Their Replacements Is Already Taking A Week Off

There’s no question the past few months have been a crazy transition period for the cast and crew of Good Morning America, and particularly GMA3: What You Need to Know. The outing of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ workplace affair put ABC News on the wrong end of the microscope, as the network pulled the co-anchors from the broadcast and engaged in a prolonged investigation that ultimately led to the couple’s exit. The turbulent times may not be over for GMA3, either, as the show has apparently lost viewers, and one of its replacement anchors is already taking time off.

GMA3 got a temporary boost in the ratings late last year, per Variety , when rumors began to swirl that its co-hosts had taken their professional relationship to a new level. That spike in viewership, however, fell after ABC News made the decision to bench Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, citing a “distraction” for the rest of the employees. The show has reportedly never recovered, with Animated Times reporting that ratings for the third hour of GMA “have taken a dive” and are at “nightmarish levels” since Robach and Holmes parted ways with the network .

Permanent replacement hosts on GMA3 for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have not yet been announced, however, DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally have been filling the chairs next to Dr. Jennifer Ashton most recently. Morgan has long been rumored as a potential full-time co-host , but the shakeup might not be over just yet, as fellow fill-in Ally is already taking a week off.

Despite the allegedly low ratings, Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan have been well-received by regular viewers of GMA3: What You Need to Know, and fans seemed relieved to know that Ally’s absence from the show is just temporary. The current co-host posted a photo to Instagram that gave a reason for her taking the week off:

A post shared by Rhiannon Ally (@rhiannonally) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Rhiannon Ally’s little ones have some time off of school, and we love to see the mom stepping away to enjoy some family time — even if it does keep ABC from finding that hosting consistency for just a little longer. Many of the comments on Ally’s post were from fans hoping she’ll get the GMA3 position permanently, so we’ll have to see if there’s an announcement coming at some point after her return.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, meanwhile, seem to be living it up and enjoying some of that ABC exit money . Robach recently purchased a $2.3 million penthouse apartment in downtown Manhattan, while Holmes gifted his paramore with a chain and promise ring for her 50th birthday in early February.