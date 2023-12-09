ABC’s The Rookie Hit 100 Episodes, And One Star Celebrated With A Funny BTS Video Featuring Nathan Fillion And More

As filming commences on TV shows following the end of the strikes, Hollywood is finally able to get back to normal. While said series will be getting shorter seasons because of the delays, The Rookie will still be able to celebrate a huge milestone. The ABC procedural is in the midst of filming Season 6, with Episode 100 coming, they're celebrating in a chaotic way that’s fit perfect for the drama.

One-half of Chenford and Lucy Chen actress Melissa O’Neil, took to Instagram to share a very fun and emotional BTS video from the 100th episode celebration. With a tiny microphone in hand, the actress went around to her co-stars, including Nathan Fillion, Jenna Dewan, Eric Winter, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, and Tru Valentino, to get their input on the big milestone. While some shared their appreciation, others took the opportunity to either act like a reporter or pretend the mic was being cut out, and it was all-around hilarious:

It wasn’t all laughs, however, as O’Neil made sure to tell the fans how much they mean to her and her co-stars, and she stressed that they reached this milestone because of them, along with the cast and crew, that The Rookie has managed to make it so long. The video also shows how close and comfortable they are with each other, and it makes me want another 100 episodes.

As of now, 98 episodes of The Rookie have aired, meaning that Season 6, Episode 2 will be the big milestone. There is no telling how it will go down, but it all depends on how the series resolves its bloody Season 5 finale and cliffhanger that saw Valentino’s Aaron Thorsen on the brink of death. The fact that he is part of the 100-episode celebration video could be a good sign. Either that or it would be harsh for them to cut him out of the event if he had just died in the premiere. It’s unpredictable, but luckily, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to both find out what happens next and celebrate 100 episodes.

ABC renewed The Rookie for Season 6 back in April, and Nathan Fillion shared a touching message on Instagram. He said he “couldn’t be more proud of this how, and I couldn’t be happier about coming back for another season.” It’s been a long wait for the new season, and even though The Rookie: Feds won’t be coming back, at least The Rookie is staying strong.

The Rookie Season 6 will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the 2024 TV schedule. The 100th episode will be premiering the following week, and it’s going to be a milestone you won’t want to miss. There is no telling what will happen, but it should be full of chaos, just like Melissa O’Neil’s video.