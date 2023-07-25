Looks Like The Actor's Strike Didn't Stop Sydney Sweeney From Throwing On A Leather Corset And Chaps For New Video
She's looking fab!
While many actors are currently walking on picket lines, there are still performers permitted to work during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Along with fully independent movies staying in production, music videos can also keep moving forward, which is why Sydney Sweeney was seen rocking a leather corset and chaps as she worked on a new project.
Sydney Sweeney was seen wearing a leather corset and leather chaps that are cut out in star shapes while on the set of a new music video. She looks so rock ‘n roll and like she’s about to seriously slay in this project. You can check out the leather ensemble for yourself in this Instagram post from Molly Dickson, the Euphoria star’s stylist:
A post shared by molly dickson (@mollyddickson)
A photo posted by on
While she looks fab, and I can’t wait to see the video, I was wondering why she was on a set rather than on the picket lines. It turns out, that performers working on music videos as well as morning shows, talk shows, soap operas, variety shows, reality shows, game shows and sports shows are allowed to stay in production because they are under a different contract, per Vanity Fair. So, while Sweeney can’t work on or promote a show like Euphoria or a movie like her upcoming rom-com with Glen Powell, getting on set for a music video is fair game.
With that said, let’s break down this amazing look. As Dickson noted in her IG caption, we really are seeing “Rock n Roll, Syd,” and I’m here for it. Similar to my feelings about the time Sweeney rocked a butt necklace, I don’t fully understand this unique look, however, I do know I love it! This thought primarily aimed at the star-shaped chaps. I’ve never seen something like that before, and don't fully get the practicality of them, but I’m so here for them. While on the surface the look seems conventionally rock ‘n roll, the star chaps add some unique and extra flair.
At the moment, we don’t know who the music video is for or who Sweeney is working with. However, Dickson did use a Mareux song on the video, so maybe the project is for one of their tunes. What we do know is the brands the actress is rocking. The stylist tagged Versace as well as Zana Bayne, which is a brand that makes unique leather clothing. Along with the clothes, The White Lotus star has a stand-out smoky eye look as well as fun bedazzled leather accessories, like fingerless gloves and a choker.
If anything, this look just adds to the already impressive catalog of unique outfits Sydney Sweeney has been wearing over the last year. At CinemaCon she wore a fab Barbiecore jumpsuit that was totally on-brand for promoting her rom-com while also capitalizing on one of this year’s major trends. She’s also hopped on another fad of the summer as she joined a long list of celebs to wear black bikinis. Her latest leather look is just another example of why this performer is not just a great actress but also a fashion icon.
Sydney Sweeney is likely not actively shooting any movies or TV shows due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, she does have Anything Buy You, her rom-com with Glen Powell, slated on the 2023 movie schedule for a December 15 release. Along with the movie, I’d assume this rock ‘n roll music video will be released sometime this year, and I know I can’t wait to see more of the actress and her fab leather outfit in the full project.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey