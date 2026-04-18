Adam Levine's Streak On The Voice Will Continue, But Why Did He Return?

It definitely seems like Adam Levine is having a blast since making his big return to The Voice following a 10-season hiatus, and the fun’s not over yet. After recording his fourth overall victory on Season 29’s “Battle of Champions” with a very deserving Alexia Jayy, the Maroon 5 singer will be in the Big Red Chairs again when Season 30 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule this fall. So what made this the right time for a comeback?

No other coaches have yet been confirmed for The Voice’s upcoming milestone season, which will mark Adam Levine’s 19th time as a superstar mentor. The rockstar was one of the original coaches of The Voice, appearing on the first 16 seasons — and contributing to some of the competition’s wildest moments — before walking away for 10 seasons. As People confirmed his return for Season 30, Levine explained what drew him back to the show after so long, saying:

It was one of those moments where we started talking about it and it felt right... and it hadn't felt right until now.

During Adam Levine’s original run, The Voice was filming two seasons a year, with a good portion of the episodes airing live. The NBC singing competition has since taken to recording two seasons simultaneously with limited live episodes — or, in the case of the recently wrapped Season 29, zero live episodes.

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The original filming schedule was a lot to handle, especially for Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, the latter of whom was definitely showing his frustrations by the end of his 23-season run. Levine can relate, as he said:

Doing it for so long, so consistently, for almost eight or nine years of my life, you can definitely start to get burnt. I did it for this really long period of time so I started to feel like I was kind of getting away from things that matter to me the most, like making music and playing music.

After taking some time to be at home with his family and focus on making music with Maroon 5, the “stars aligned,” he has said, and the timing was right for him to come back to The Voice. Although he said he didn’t miss the show after he left, coming back was a different story, and the amount of nostalgia that he experienced was surprising to him.

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Tune into the latest season of The Voice and other hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

We don’t know yet who will be joining Adam Levine when Season 30 premieres, but Gold Derby reports there will be a new artist to add to our list of The Voice coaches. And as much as Levine liked the three-coach format, the showrunner has confirmed they’ll be returning to a quartet of superstar mentors.

Will the “Sunday Morning” crooner be able to continue his legacy of winning this fall? We’ll be keeping an eye out for updates on the upcoming season, but in the meantime, you can relive Adam Levine's victorious Season 29 journey with Alexia Jayy by streaming The Voice with a Peacock subscription.