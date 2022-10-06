Rihanna Opens Up About How She’s Feeling Ahead Of Performing The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show is a big deal, the list of names who have performed it is legendary. This year, it was announced that pop music icon Rihanna would be the headliner of the halftime show, and she’s opening up about how she feels about it.

This performance will mark Rihanna’s return to music after a six-year break. However, it's important to note she has been busy in those years with the companies that made her a billionaire , Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. She has not released any solo music, since her album Anti in 2016. The singer was recently asked by TMZ about her upcoming show, to which she said:

I’m nervous, but I’m excited.

It makes sense Rihanna is both nervous and excited. Being the halftime performer is no small task. It’s tough, but it’s also a massive honor for musicians.

Those who have headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show have noted just how hard it is to produce. Last year’s show included rap legends Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. Jesse Collins. A producer for the 2022 show, explained the hardest aspect was getting the performance down to 13 minutes because of the massive music catalog of music they had to select from.

Jennifer Lopez led the show back in 2020 with Shakira, she also noted how difficult it was to pair down a set to be ten to 15 minutes. The duo performed a show that highlighted their long careers that had costume changes, tons of dances and some surprises. It was visually stunning and exciting, however, I'd presume it was hard work to put together.

Lady Gaga’s performance in 2017 was similar. While Gaga’s performance may go down as an all-time classic , her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, which can be watched with a Netflix subscription , showed just how physically and mentally challenging it was to put the show together.

However, all this work pays off because these performances go down in music history and are watched by millions. Last year 200 million people watched the Super Bowl, according to the NFL (opens in new tab). Talk about an epic way to return to the music scene.

In the time since Rihanna’s last album, she has not only debuted Savage X Fenty, which is a lingerie brand that sells products like butt-baring leggings , but she has also been acting here and there. In 2019 she costarred with Donald Glover in Guava Island, and she was part of the epic ensemble of women in Ocean’s Eight. Now, it seems like Riri is stepping back into the industry that started her career and I can’t wait.