After Beyoncé Rumor Falls Apart, TMZ Tried To Apologize With A Beyonce-Themed Tweet

“Where’s Beyoncé?” was the popular question among many fans on Thursday night during the last night of Chicago’s Democratic Convention. After rumors spread that the singer would hit the stage to sing Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign song “Freedom” as she officially accepted her presidential nomination, a lot of people were bummed when the pop star was not part of the festivities.

But hey, at least the source that published the rumor, TMZ, has a sense of humor. Check out what the source wrote on Thursday night when the DNC concluded without Beyoncé anywhere in view:

To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down ... we got this one wrong.August 23, 2024

TMZ hilariously referenced Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter hit “Texas Hold ‘Em” in a post where they admitted they “got this one wrong.” Oops. Now let’s go back and talk about how it all went down.

What Was The Latest Beyoncé Rumor?

As TMZ reported just hours before the massive event, “multiple sources” had told the source Beyoncé was in Chicago and ready to be part of Kamala Harris’ milestone night the officially places her as the Democratic nominee. The site suggested that the Chicago police department was “on high alert” during the singer’s appearance and were heavily in the tight security needed to temporarily make the DNC a Beyoncé concert.

The article came out following previous rumors that had not only Beyoncé singing at the event, but as an upcoming Taylor Swift appearance as well after she wrapped the European leg of the Eras Tour earlier this week. Neither pop star graced Chicago with their presence, but P!NK and The Chicks did perform, and there were a few celebrities that did join in between speeches in the form of Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria.

How Fans Reacted To It Being Wrong

Since Beyoncé’s appearances are few and far between these days, many of her fans were hoping to see the singer on stage for the DNC. However, the reactions were pretty hilarious when the rumors ended up not being true. Check out this funny response:

the dnc surprise guest reveal after everyone spent all day saying it would be beyoncé or taylor swift pic.twitter.com/ZXhe6AIz7kAugust 23, 2024

Beyoncé is, of course, a busy woman, who very well could have been eating spaghetti on a private jet (again) for all we know. Recently, the singer went all out for the Olympics’ Team USA with a new video. It led fans to believe she was going to be part of the Paris Olympics closing ceremony , but no, it ended up being all about Tom Cruise’s wild Olympics stunt . Here’s another reaction:

Not us watching the entire Olympics closing ceremony and the entire DNC because of Beyoncé and she was at home the whole time washing her hair and drinking whiskey pic.twitter.com/SVlXe9oYwSAugust 23, 2024

It would have been a fun Saturday Night Live connection if Beyoncé did support Kamala Harris at the DNC because Maya Rudolph famously plays both on the sketch show. Here’s one more reaction:

They got my gen z ass I just watched the DNC for 3 hours thinking I was about to see a miss Americana x freedom mashup between Taylor and Beyonce pic.twitter.com/ap9YqPj9y7August 23, 2024

Beyoncé does pride herself on only showing up when she wants to and who knows what she has cooking up after Cowboy Carter. TMZ made the most of a report gone wrong. Now it's your move, Beyoncé!