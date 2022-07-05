After Britney Spears' Former Manager Claimed No Role In Conservatorship Drama, New Legal Filings Seemingly Prove Otherwise

Since regaining her freedom following the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021 , Britney Spears has continued to fight her family in court and promised to hold people accountable for the part they played in the abuse she said she suffered over that time. New evidence has come to light about the conservatorship that seems to indicate her former business manager Lou Taylor was involved in establishing the order that gave Jamie Spears control over his daughter’s life, despite Taylor’s previous claims to the contrary .

Lou Taylor previously said she had “no role whatsoever in the creation” of Britney Spears’ conservatorship, but Page Six reports that newly surfaced emails — which were included in court documents filed by Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart — seemingly prove otherwise. Multiple emails were exchanged between Taylor and Jamie Spears and his lawyers in the days and weeks leading up to the establishment of the conservatorship, the new evidence shows.

On January 17, 2008 — just 15 days before Jamie Spears took over his daughter’s life — Lou Taylor sent an email introducing herself to Spears’ then-attorneys, Geraldine Wyle and Jeryll Cohen, that said, “I look for [sic] to working with you.” That same day, Taylor emailed Spears, confirming she had “talked to” his lawyers about Andrew Wallet, who helped manage Britney Spears’ money for 11 years. In that email she said Wallet and Tri Star (which Taylor founded) would “serve as co’s [co-conservators]” with the pop star’s father, Page Six reports.

Lou Taylor contacted Geraldine Wyle on January 30, 2008, two days before the conservatorship was enacted, regarding an “official statement … on behalf of Jamie” to announce the situation to the press, and again on February 25 of that year regarding use of funds from Britney Spears’ trust. An excerpt from that email reads:

One of the suggestions that Andrew had was the trust could pay the bills and that would get us around a great deal of the court submission issues, HOWEVER, when it is a business related deductible expense those need to be paid out of Britney Brands, or Britney Touring. You will EXPOSE the trust if you pay business expenses from the Trust.

This seems to directly contradict statements made by Lou Taylor’s associate Robin Greenhill in a November 2021 sworn declaration, in which she said Tri Star “had no role” in Britney Spears’ affairs “in early 2008.”

Britney Spears hasn’t held back on her accusations toward her former business manager. In an unfiltered rant against her mother last November, the “Baby One More Time” singer name-checked Lou Taylor as she accused Lynne Spears of lying about her involvement with the conservatorship. Britney’s post, in part, said:

She secretly ruined my life, and yes, I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go fuck yourself.