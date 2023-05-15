After Charlie Sheen And Chuck Lorre Reunite For New Show, Melanie Lynskey Shares Thoughts On Two And A Half Men Reunion

There are times when life can surprise you and, just a few weeks ago, TV aficionados caught wind of a pretty unexpected, yet exciting, development. It was reported that after 12 years, Charlie Sheen is set to reunite with Two and a Half Men co-creator Chuck Lorre for a brand new comedy. This is honestly kind of shocking due to the public fallout the two had during the CBS sitcom’s run back in 2011, which led to Sheen being fired. It seems like they've patched things up, though and, on the heels of that news, fellow series alum Melanie Lynskey shared her thoughts on the possibility of a reunion for the long-running sitcom.

The Yellowjackets star, who portrayed the kooky Rose throughout the show's 12-season run, admitted to Variety that she was unaware of the latest collaboration between Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre. She didn’t say how long it’s been since she last spoke to her former Two and a Half Men co-star, but the actress did confirm that she was in touch with him at some point:

The last time I was texting with Charlie, he seemed to be in such a good place, like an honestly good place. I always hope the best for both of them. Honestly. I think that’s amazing.

So it sounds like Melanie Lynskey is still on good terms with Charlie Sheen and, quite frankly, that's wonderful to hear. So with that and the renewed working relationship between her two former collaborators, you can't help but wonder if this would be the perfect time for a reunion. When asked whether she'd be game for such a thing, Lynskey provided thoughts that could make fans very happy:

I mean, I’d do a guest star if they want. There were moments on that show that were so fun. And I do genuinely love live audience sitcoms. There’s nothing like the energy of it, especially when people know the show and love the show.

Fans did indeed enjoy the show, and it's because of that devotion that TAAHM was one of the most popular programs on network TV for a large part of its run. I'm sure viewers would love to see characters like Rose and Charlie cross paths again somehow -- even if the 2015 series finale showed the latter getting crushed by a piano.

At this point, it’s unknown if a reunion will actually happen but, at the very least, fans will definitely be able to look forward to How to Be a Bookie, which has already been ordered to series. The single-camera comedy centers on an aging bookie who attempts to balance his responsibilities at home with his work and wild clients. Charlie Sheen is set to recur on the show, and details on his role are currently being kept under wraps. As of this writing, HBO Max (which is soon to be Max) has yet to announce a premiere date for the eight-episode season.

Even though the notion of a Two and a Half Men reunion special of sorts is exciting, the chances of it happening are pretty slim. Chuck Lorre, after all, is a busy man who tends to charge through with new projects. There's also the fact that Melanie Lynskey's star is steadily growing, thanks to her stunning work in the likes of Yellowjackets and The Last of Us. Still, I'll hold out hope that we get to see her and Charlie Sheen on screen together as their dysfunctional characters once more.

Those who'd like to check out Two and a Half Men can stream all 12 seasons using a Peacock subscription. You'll also want to keep an eye on the 2023 TV schedule in the event that How to Be a Bookie finds a place on it. And of course, grab an HBO Max subscription so that you can tune in whenever it arrives.