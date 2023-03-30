After Exiting Dancing With The Stars, Tyra Banks Weighs In On Julianne Hough Taking Over The Gig

Ahead of Dancing With The Stars Season 32 coming to those with Disney+ subscriptions later this year, it was announced that Tyra Banks is stepping down from being the show’s host after three seasons. DWTS alum Julianne Hough is taking her spot, and Banks has commented on the show’s latest move.

While the famed model is looking forward to focusing on entrepreneurship in place of DWTS, former dance pro and judge Julianne Hough is set to take over the mantle. Here’s how Tyra Banks weighed in on the decision to Us Weekly:

The businesswoman in me sees how Julianne is great on multiple levels. She’s a professional dancer. She is the sister of Derek [Hough], a DWTS multi-champion, who is now a stellar judge. It’s going to be a family affair in that ballroom which people will love to watch. And she has so much personality and strong opinions backed by expertise. She’s a perfect choice! She’s gonna crush it!

Tyra Banks sounded super hyped that Julianne Hough will be her successor as co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro, who was added last season to make the DWTS hosting gig a double act once again. Banks called the decision “perfect,” especially considering Hough has been so involved in the series over the years as is.

Hough’s brother Derek Hough was also a pro dancer on DWTS before he returned as a judge from Season 29, a role he continues to hold. He shared last week that he thought the decision “makes sense” given his sister’s role in the series over the years. Julianne Hough also commented that the series has a “special place” in her heart and has been her “family" for the past 17 years. It seems to be a really natural decision for the show as it heads into its 32nd season this year.

Along with Alfonso Ribeiro co-hosting with her and Derek Hough being among the judges, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba are also set to return as judges in the upcoming season. Len Goodman, who had been a judge on the series since the beginning, announced he was stepping down from the show in November to “spend more time” with his family back in Britain.

The decision from Goodman and Banks to exit comes a year after the show became the first live series to move to Disney+. The previous season aired its Season 31 finale in November with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio winning the competition alongside pro dancer Mark Ballas.

We imagine the next season will commence in mid-September as usual, but we’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend leading up to Dancing With The Stars Season 32. For some viewing options in the meantime, be sure to check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule.